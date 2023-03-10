Open in App
Jessica Chastain Elevates Peter Pan Jumpsuit With Pearls, Velvet & Sky-High Heels at ‘A Doll’s House’ Opening Night

By Joce Blake,

4 days ago
Jessica Chastain celebrated her Broadway comeback last night at Hudson Theater in New York City with the opening of “A Doll’s House.” She did so by wearing a fashionable outfit.

The Academy Award Winning actress slipped on a black velvet jumpsuit with a Peter Pan collar. The neckline was embellished with pearls giving the perfect amount of contrast to the rest of the look, and the pearlesque silk cuffs brought it all together like a dream.

Chastain’s vibrant tresses were tucked behind her ear, leaving room for her bold makeup to shine bright with the red lipstick at the center.

Chastain’s shoes were hidden due to the hem of her pants, however, she paired the outfit with sky-high heels elevating her look by at least 4 inches.

When it comes to her personal shoe style, the “Molly’s Game” actress tends to gravitate toward more classic styles. Over the past few months, she’s worn styles like pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals from brands such as Burberry, Christian Louboutin , and more. She can often be found donning pumps boasting embellishments from crystals and embroidery, or in this case, metallic shades.

Since she’s been making a name for herself in the fashion scene, she often works with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart. Chastain and Stewart worked together to create the actress’ several red carpet looks for her press run of “The Good Nurse,” including an ivory minidress by Carolina Herrera worn with black strappy heels to the New York screening of the film.

“A Doll’s House” stars Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain as Nora Helmer in Jamie Lloyd’s radical new production of Henrik Ibsen’s landmark drama in a new version by Amy Herzog. The show opened March 9 and will play through June 10.

