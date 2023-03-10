Open in App
Priyanka Chopra Shines in White-Hot Corset With Feathers & Clear Mules at South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Party With Nicki Jonas

By Allie Fasanella,

4 days ago
Priyanka Chopra was one of the many guests to attend the second annual South Asian Excellence celebration ahead of the 2023 Oscars. The start arrived on the red carpet accompanied by her husband, Nicki Jonas.

Wearing Indian luxury clothing brand Falguni Shane Peacock, Chopra donned a dazzling ensemble comprised of a semi-sheer corseted crop top and a matching skirt featuring intricate embroidery and beadwork throughout. A glamorous feathered coat complemented her look.

As for shoes, Chopra sported a pair of clear mule sandals. The barely-there style featured a subtle PVC toe strap, a pointy silhouette and a skinny high heel that gave her a slight lift.

The Indian actress, who showed off her festive outfit on Instagram, also wore Bulgari jewelry for the evening. Meanwhile, her husband, Nick Jonas, looked dapper in a sleek navy suit and timeless black boots.

The last time the pair were pictured together was at Valentino’s fall 2023 fashion show in Paris, just a week ago. The couple coordinated in logo-covered looks with Chopra embracing the Barbiecore trend in head-to-toe hot pink.

Since rising to fame as the star of “Quantico,” Chopra has become known for her chic fashion choices. She gravitates toward vibrant colors and curve-hugging silhouettes and is a fan of pumps from Sarah Flint, Paris Texas and Gianvito Rossi. She’s also been seen in more affordable shoes from accessible brands like Adidas and Dr. Martens on the day-to-day.

