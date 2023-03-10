Seth Rogen: Not having kids ‘has helped me succeed’

Seth Rogen says he and his wife are “happy” with their “choice to not have kids” — and he believes it’s only boosted his career.

“That has helped me succeed as well, definitely,” the “Superbad” star, 40, said on the “Diary of a CEO” podcast Monday.

“There’s a whole huge thing I’m not doing, which is raising children.”

Rogen noted that his and Lauren Miller Rogen’s views on expanding their family are a lot different than other people’s.

“Some people want kids, some people don’t want kids,” he explained. “Honestly, you just are told, ‘You go through life, you get married, you have kids.’ That’s what happens. And me and my wife, neither of us were like that.

“Honestly, the older we get, the more happy and reaffirmed we are with our choice to not have kids.”

The “Knocked Up” star said that not having kids has allowed him and his wife, whom he married in 2011, to have the freedom to do whatever they want.

“We are in the prime of our lives,” he added. “We are smarter than we’ve ever been, we understand ourselves more than we ever have, we have the capacity to achieve a level of work and a level of communication and care for one another, and a lifestyle we can live with one another, that we’ve never been able to live before.”

Rogen concluded, “Me and my wife seem to get a lot more active enjoyment out of not having kids than anyone I know seems to get out of having kids.”

The Emmy nominee has been previously candid about not wanting to become a father, telling Howard Stern in May 2021 that he and the “Like Father” director, 41, are “f–king psyched all the time” as they get to stay in bed on Saturday mornings “smoking weed” and “watching movies naked.”

“If we had kids, we could not be doing this,” he added.

Though Rogen and Miller Rogen are enjoying life without the responsibility of raising children, the pair are parents to a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Zelda.

In August 2020, the “Pam & Tommy” star penned a special message in honor of his dog’s 11th birthday.

“Today is my amazing dog Zelda’s 11th birthday,” he wrote on Instagram at the time alongside a picture of the adorable pooch. “I feel incredibly grateful to spend my time with such a wonderful, special, loving little creature. Happy birthday!!”