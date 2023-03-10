Open in App
Page Six

Seth Rogen: Not having kids ‘has helped me succeed’

By Tamantha Ryan,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05gx2r_0lEphjb100

Seth Rogen says he and his wife are “happy” with their “choice to not have kids” — and he believes it’s only boosted his career.

“That has helped me succeed as well, definitely,” the “Superbad” star, 40, said on the “Diary of a CEO” podcast Monday.

“There’s a whole huge thing I’m not doing, which is raising children.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XWcNZ_0lEphjb100
Seth Rogen says not having kids has helped him succeed.
Instagram/@laurenmillerrogan

Rogen noted that his and Lauren Miller Rogen’s views on expanding their family are a lot different than other people’s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DTu3h_0lEphjb100
“There’s a whole huge thing I’m not doing, which is raising children,” the actor said.
ABC via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ov3ro_0lEphjb100
Rogen married Lauren Miller Rogen in 2011.
Variety via Getty Images

“Some people want kids, some people don’t want kids,” he explained. “Honestly, you just are told, ‘You go through life, you get married, you have kids.’ That’s what happens. And me and my wife, neither of us were like that.

“Honestly, the older we get, the more happy and reaffirmed we are with our choice to not have kids.”

The “Knocked Up” star said that not having kids has allowed him and his wife, whom he married in 2011, to have the freedom to do whatever they want.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pmiLb_0lEphjb100
Rogen and Miller Rogen tied the knot in 2011.
FilmMagic

“We are in the prime of our lives,” he added. “We are smarter than we’ve ever been, we understand ourselves more than we ever have, we have the capacity to achieve a level of work and a level of communication and care for one another, and a lifestyle we can live with one another, that we’ve never been able to live before.”

Rogen concluded, “Me and my wife seem to get a lot more active enjoyment out of not having kids than anyone I know seems to get out of having kids.”

For more Page Six you love …

The Emmy nominee has been previously candid about not wanting to become a father, telling Howard Stern in May 2021 that he and the “Like Father” director, 41, are “f–king psyched all the time” as they get to stay in bed on Saturday mornings “smoking weed” and “watching movies naked.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BgCm4_0lEphjb100
The pair are parents to a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Zelda.
Instagram/@laurenmillerrogan

“If we had kids, we could not be doing this,” he added.

Though Rogen and Miller Rogen are enjoying life without the responsibility of raising children, the pair are parents to a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Zelda.

In August 2020, the “Pam & Tommy” star penned a special message in honor of his dog’s 11th birthday.

“Today is my amazing dog Zelda’s 11th birthday,” he wrote on Instagram at the time alongside a picture of the adorable pooch. “I feel incredibly grateful to spend my time with such a wonderful, special, loving little creature. Happy birthday!!”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX5 days ago
Fans wondering what Bubba Wallace did with Danica Patrick at end of interview
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars: See the Style Winners and Losers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Casual Jennifer Lopez rocks cargo pants, messy bun at new $64M home with Ben Affleck
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Trump lawyer floats “Melania defense” in Stormy Daniels case — and claims he’s the real “victim”
Manhattan, NY20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy