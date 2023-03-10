Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
Page Six

Lauren Sánchez kisses ‘favorite person’ Jeff Bezos at Versace LA show

By Nicki Cox,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XJHOX_0lEphiiI00

Lauren Sánchez can’t get enough of boyfriend Jeff Bezos.

The former news reporter, 53, and Amazon founder, 59, showed some PDA while on an “unforgettable” date at the Versace Fall-Winter 2023 fashion show in Los Angeles.

“Right before the Versace fashion show in LA with my favorite person ❤️,” Sánchez captioned a snap with her billionaire beau on Instagram Thursday.

“The clothes were jaw-dropping and Donatella Versace is a fashion icon. Thanks for an unforgettable show. @donatella_versace.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1av1sY_0lEphiiI00
The couple snuggled up to one another in the front row.
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27lNGH_0lEphiiI00
Sánchez showed off her curves in a belted, black mini dress.
REUTERS

The pair — who began dating in 2019 — matched in all black, with Sánchez rocking a dress covered in belts while Bezos opted for jeans and a patterned suit jacket.

After getting settled into their front row seats, Sánchez gave Bezos a sweet kiss on the cheek, as seen in a photo posted by Derek Blasberg.

The twosome looked every bit in love as they snuggled up to one another as Sánchez latched onto Bezos.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpl6dV5L801

The mom of three often shares little snippets of the pair’s relationship on social media.

Yet despite their lavish lifestyle, the former TV reporter says her favorite thing about Bezos is his laugh.

For more Page Six you love …

“When I first heard his laugh, I was like, ‘Whoa! What is that?’ Now I love it,” she told WSJ. Magazine last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZUiLb_0lEphiiI00
The pair started dating in 2019.
WireImage

“He’s so happy, he inspires me every day, he makes me a better person every day; he’s the most loving human I know,” she said.

Prior to their romance, Bezos was married to MacKenzie Scott, whom he divorced in April 2019 after 25 years of marriage. The former couple share four children.

Similarly, Sánchez was married to Patrick Whitesell for 13 years. The twosome settled their divorce in October 2019.

