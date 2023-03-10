Going to the 'ship: Fossil Ridge returns to state title game with hard-fought Final 4 win

This Fossil Ridge boys basketball team is right back where it ended last season: in the state championship game.

And the refrain is all too simple: "One more!"

The third-seeded SaberCats held off No. 7 Regis Jesuit 66-62 in the Colorado Class 6A Final 4 on Friday afternoon in the Denver Coliseum, booking a return trip to the state finals.

"I can’t even quantify how proud I am of them," said SaberCats coach Matt Johannsen.

This time, they'll look to change the ending after falling to ThunderRidge 58-49 in last season's 5A finals.

Johannsen added: "When we were in this building last year, they said “'Let’s run it back.' I said “That’s not how it works, guys.' But they put in the work and stayed focused from last March to this March. That’s a testament to them."

NoCo at the Coliseum:What to know about Fossil Ridge, Windsor basketball teams in Final 4

It's certainly a remarkable achievement for Fossil Ridge, which is making its third title-game appearance in 10 seasons.

"To be in position again to win a state championship is such a great feeling," Fossil Ridge senior Colin Hayes said. "One more, though! Just have to go finish the job this time."

Here are three takeaways from the SaberCats' semifinal win:

SaberCats stay strong late

Regis Jesuit and legendary coach Ken Shaw (third all-time in Colorado coaching wins) made sure this one didn't come easy.

At various times, it looked like Fossil Ridge might run away with the game.

A surge out of the halftime break pushed the SaberCats' six-point advantage all the way to 38-25 for the largest lead of the game, and Fossil Ridge was rolling behind big buckets from Hayes and Drew Larson.

"The team collectively was ready to go and win a game," Hayes said. "We wanted to get back out there."

But the Raiders never went quietly, constantly cutting the lead to within two possessions behind dynamic guards Tarea Fulcher and Joe Dorais, who combined for 19 fourth-quarter points.

It was Fossil Ridge's experience that showed in a big way. This group has been here before, playing its fifth game at the Coliseum in the past 12 months.

The SaberCats made the clutch plays late. They made 10 of their 15 free throws in the final quarter and got stops at the most crucial moments, never allowing Regis Jesuit to get within one possession.

"I wasn’t surprised they made a run," Johannsen said. "That’s what they’ve done every game. Thank goodness we withstood it."

Local hoops:No stopping Windsor as Wizards overwhelm Glenwood Springs to reach 3rd straight state title game

Fossil Ridge shows scoring versatility (again)

In typical Fossil fashion, Nick Randall was often the ringleader, scoring 18 points and throwing down a massive first-half dunk.

After Randall dropped 31 on Fort Collins in the Great 8, this was a far more well-rounded scoring effort from the 10-senior squad.

Ty Brown and Drew Larson each hit a couple 3-pointers to key the first-half scoring, Hayes nearly matched Randall with 15 points and Domenic Leone added 11.

For a second straight game, Cooper McMillin had one of the game's biggest buckets with a fourth-quarter 3-pointer off the bench.

"We’re such a deep team," Hayes said. "That shot by Coop was huge.

"It’s really fun to play with a team like this because anybody can go get buckets. Even though Nick gets the focus, a lot of us can do the same thing."

SaberCats look to take final leap

The mission now? Change the ending, as Fossil Ridge is a two-time state runner-up (2014, 2022) and still looking for the school's first-ever state basketball championship.

And make no mistake, the state-title return is an expectation but not considered a right, with the Final 4 win sparking a big celebration as Fossil players jumped into the arms of the student section.

After all, this team did lose leading scorer Brock Mishak and fellow senior Will Hemme off last year's runner-up squad. Hayes said this one is even more satisfying, with a senior group that has been together for years.

"There’s definitely a different feeling," Hayes said. "It's amazing, really. We've been on a mission and we don't want second this time."

While Johannsen said he understands the stakes and the magnitude, he wants the SaberCats to remember how fun it's been getting back here.

"They're very focused, but I also want them to remember this," the 19th-year Fossil Ridge coach said. "Let’s create a memory and hopefully get something to cherish for the rest of our lives."

The SaberCats will face the winner of Friday night's semifinal between No. 1 Mountain Vista and No. 4 Denver East in the 6A title game at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Denver Coliseum.