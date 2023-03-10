Open in App
Alabama State
Sports Illustrated

Former Alabama Player Darius Miles Indicted on Murder Charges

By Mike McDaniel,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G51Ym_0lEph8DV00

The former Crimson Tide wing was formally indicted on capital murder charges Friday in connection with a January shooting.

Editors’ note: This story contains details of gun violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of gun violence or is coping and needs to speak with someone, please call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline .

Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was formally indicted on capital murder charges by a Tuscaloosa County Grand Jury on Friday in connection with a Jan. 15 shooting that killed Jamea Jonae Harris on the Strip.

Miles was indicted alongside Michael Lynn Davis, who is also facing capital murder charges. It is alleged that Davis was the shooter, but that Miles provided the gun that was used in the murder of Harris. Miles acknowledged to law enforcement that he supplied the weapon, and his capital murder charge stems from “aiding and abetting” Davis.

Miles’s attorney, Mary Turner, released a statement to ESPN regarding the capital murder indictment:

“While we are not surprised by the indictment based on the reality that a person accused of a crime is not allowed to present any evidence to a Grand Jury, we are nonetheless disappointed that the government presented this case to the Grand Jury as Capital Murder considering the evidence uncovered during our investigation and the obvious weaknesses in the government’s case brought to light during the preliminary hearing.”

Davis’s attorney, John Robbins, also shared a statement on Friday’s proceedings.

“We are not surprised with the indictment,” Davis’s attorney John Robbins told ESPN on Friday. “We were expecting it all along. We’re happy that the state moved quickly on this matter so we can get into court and get this case tried as quickly as we can before a jury. We are going to vigorously defend this case and defend my client’s right to protect himself when someone points a gun at him and shoots him.”

