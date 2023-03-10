Open in App
Adam Thielen posts heartfelt thank you on Instagram

By Tyler Forness,

5 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings released Adam Thielen, who was a long-time fan favorite on Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, Thielen posted a thank you on his Instagram page.

To go from a kid growing up in Detroit Lakes to playing for the Minnesota Vikings has been a journey beyond what I could have dreamed of. I want to thank everyone within the Vikings organization – coaches, teammates, the Wilf family and fans – for all the love and support I have received over the years. I poured everything I had into these last 10+ years in representing and plyaing for this team and state. My family and I will always cherish the memories we created on and off the field.

Minnesota is – and will always be – home to us.

Moving on from Thielen is a tough one. He was with the organization for 10 years and ranks in the top five in receptions (third), yards (fourth) and touchdowns (third).

