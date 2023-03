crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Monnai Secures $6.5M to Support Goal of Becoming Source of Truth for Financial Tech Decision-Making By Omar Faridi, 4 days ago

Driven by strong market momentum and customer traction, Monnai, provider of the world’s first global consumer insights infrastructure for financial institutions, announced a $6.5 million ...