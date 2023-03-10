Open in App
Johnston, IA
See more from this location?
Western Iowa Today

Bill Bjorn Obituary

By Tom Robinson,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l0H3R_0lEpfGPK00

Bill Bjorn, 95, formerly of Audubon County, Iowa, passed away on March 9, 2023 in Johnston, Iowa, surrounded by his family. A private family graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery, west of Brayton, IA. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Salem Lutheran Church in Creston. Roland Funeral Service is caring for Bill’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Horace William (Bill) Bjorn was born on September 24, 1927 to Anders and Thelma (Bartlett) Bjorn. He attended Oak Hill Lutheran Church in Brayton, Iowa, and graduated from Exira High School before serving in the U.S. Army at the end of WWII. He passed away on March 9, 2023 in Johnston, Iowa, surrounded by his family.

On July 15, 1951 he married Barbara Rasmussen of Kimballton, Iowa. Bill worked for the U.S. Social Security Administration, and as he was promoted, they made homes for their family all over the Midwest. Son Paul was born in Omaha, Nebraska; daughter Emily and son Bruce were born in Grand Island, Nebraska; and son Aaron was born in Burlington, Iowa. Along the way, they also lived in Minot, North Dakota; Creston, Iowa; Cedar Falls, Iowa; and Ottumwa, Iowa. They made Creston their permanent home in 1973 and enjoyed retirement there for many years.

Bill was an active member of Salem Lutheran Church in Creston. He was an avid gardener, woodworker, and bridge player, and he and Barbara enjoyed playing with many bridge clubs over the years. They were proud of their Danish heritage, and they made several trips to Denmark and kept in touch with many family members there.

Preceding Bill in death were his wife, Barbara; his parents; brothers, Paul, Richard, and Gary; sisters, Elaine Landon and Barbara Lensch; and son-in-law, Michael Miller.

He is survived by his four children: Paul Bjorn and wife, Jean of Cleveland, OH, Emily Miller of Johnston, IA, Bruce Bjorn and wife, Michele of Clarinda, IA, and Aaron Bjorn and wife, Melissa of St. Louis, MO; three siblings: Jeannette McCullough of Camano Island, WA, Karen Diehl of Port Hueneme, CA, and Betty Poulsen of Audubon, IA; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State newsLocal Iowa State
Iowa Has 2 Of America’s Best Cities To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
Davenport, IA8 hours ago
Missing Bank Robbery Loot Could Still Be Hiding In Rural Iowa
Dexter, IA1 day ago
Northwest Iowa Firm to Make Boards out of Corn Stover
Sac City, IA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two from Iowa injured in crash on Highway 5
Altoona, IA1 day ago
Unruly passenger delays Delta Flight in Des Moines
Des Moines, IA14 hours ago
Mavis K. Lebeck Obituary
Audubon, IA2 days ago
Nebraska man injured in Mills County accident
Kennard, NE13 hours ago
Iowa Arts Council to host grant information sessions in Creston
Creston, IA1 day ago
National discount retail chain closing all Iowa stores
Davenport, IA15 hours ago
Iowa DNR looking for volunteers to help clean up Red Haw State Park Sunday
Chariton, IA2 days ago
Murphy's Law: Six Iowa teams in March Madness
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Grant Gaer Obituary
Council Bluffs, IA1 day ago
Dale Ferguson Obituary
Humboldt, IA3 days ago
Harrison Metcalf Obituary
Atlantic, IA18 hours ago
A 7th person is charged in Ankeny apartment shooting
Ankeny, IA12 hours ago
Northwest Iowa town wrestling with losing half its police force
Mapleton, IA5 days ago
Keith Clarence Peterson Obituary
Shelby, IA9 hours ago
Atlantic Rotary Club ‘Salute to Ag’ presentation centers around soil health
Atlantic, IA10 hours ago
Ida Grove home a complete loss after fire, fire chief says
Ida Grove, IA1 day ago
Kommes and Emgarten are a couple of the key pieces back for Exira-EHK boys track
Elk Horn, IA17 hours ago
Corn Stover Manufacturing Plant To Be Built In Iowa
Odebolt, IA4 days ago
Teen arrested after gas station robbery in Des Moines
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
How much snow fell and how much is on the way this weekend
Des Moines, IA4 days ago
2 Iowa juveniles killed in crash during snowstorm Thursday
Perry, IA5 days ago
National Weather Service Releases Latest Flood Outlook
Council Bluffs, IA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy