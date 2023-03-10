Bill Bjorn Obituary

Bill Bjorn, 95, formerly of Audubon County, Iowa, passed away on March 9, 2023 in Johnston, Iowa, surrounded by his family. A private family graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery, west of Brayton, IA. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Salem Lutheran Church in Creston. Roland Funeral Service is caring for Bill’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Horace William (Bill) Bjorn was born on September 24, 1927 to Anders and Thelma (Bartlett) Bjorn. He attended Oak Hill Lutheran Church in Brayton, Iowa, and graduated from Exira High School before serving in the U.S. Army at the end of WWII. He passed away on March 9, 2023 in Johnston, Iowa, surrounded by his family.

On July 15, 1951 he married Barbara Rasmussen of Kimballton, Iowa. Bill worked for the U.S. Social Security Administration, and as he was promoted, they made homes for their family all over the Midwest. Son Paul was born in Omaha, Nebraska; daughter Emily and son Bruce were born in Grand Island, Nebraska; and son Aaron was born in Burlington, Iowa. Along the way, they also lived in Minot, North Dakota; Creston, Iowa; Cedar Falls, Iowa; and Ottumwa, Iowa. They made Creston their permanent home in 1973 and enjoyed retirement there for many years.

Bill was an active member of Salem Lutheran Church in Creston. He was an avid gardener, woodworker, and bridge player, and he and Barbara enjoyed playing with many bridge clubs over the years. They were proud of their Danish heritage, and they made several trips to Denmark and kept in touch with many family members there.

Preceding Bill in death were his wife, Barbara; his parents; brothers, Paul, Richard, and Gary; sisters, Elaine Landon and Barbara Lensch; and son-in-law, Michael Miller.

He is survived by his four children: Paul Bjorn and wife, Jean of Cleveland, OH, Emily Miller of Johnston, IA, Bruce Bjorn and wife, Michele of Clarinda, IA, and Aaron Bjorn and wife, Melissa of St. Louis, MO; three siblings: Jeannette McCullough of Camano Island, WA, Karen Diehl of Port Hueneme, CA, and Betty Poulsen of Audubon, IA; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.