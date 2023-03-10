Open in App
Chesapeake, VA
WAVY News 10

One injured, family displaced following house fire on Dunworken Dr. in Chesapeake

By Courtney Ingalls,

4 days ago

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – One person has been transported to the hospital following a house fire Friday afternoon in Chesapeake.

According to officials, firefighters received a call around 2 p.m. from a person inside a home in the 3200 block of Dunworken Dr. saying that their kitchen was on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene four minutes later and found that the residents had safely escaped prior to their arrival. With the help of auto-aid crews from Suffolk, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gv6Nm_0lEpe5kN00
    Photo Courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZrbiZ_0lEpe5kN00
    Photo Courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nvT73_0lEpe5kN00
    Photo Courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gX73z_0lEpe5kN00
    Photo Courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department

The home suffered extensive damage as a result of the fire and the Red Cross is providing assistance to the family.

Officials say one adult was transported to a local hospital, and no firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

