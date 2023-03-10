Open in App
Buchanan County, VA
See more from this location?
Newsradio WRVA

Forestry Suffers First "Line of Duty" Death

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sHcnz_0lEpdv5L00

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - The Department of Forestry says it has suffered its first "line of duty" death in its 109-year history. Rocky Wood, a seven year full-time employee with the department, tied in an ATV accident while fighting a fire in Buchanan County.

Forestry Department Spokesman John Miller says both the accident and the fire are under investigation. The fire, which was 15 acres large, is under control.

Wood was also Vice-Mayor of the town of Haysi in southwest Virginia.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Virginia State newsLocal Virginia State
VSP: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Tazewell Co. crash
Oakwood, VA18 hours ago
Buchanan County woman killed in Tazewell County crash, police say
Oakwood, VA18 hours ago
ATV Accident: Virginia Wildfire Claims Life Of Firefighter
Haysi, VA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Virginia men sentenced for selling fentanyl pills that caused 2 teens to overdose
Big Stone Gap, VA16 hours ago
Va. police reveal details in death of Kingsport hit and run suspect
Kingsport, TN22 hours ago
Hit-and-run suspect found dead in Virginia
Kingsport, TN23 hours ago
Beckley Fire Department douses North Oakwood Avenue housefire
Beckley, WV1 day ago
One person injured in Piney View car crash
Piney View, WV17 hours ago
Garage catches fire in Grayson County
Fries, VA22 hours ago
Montgomery County community reacts to proposed Love’s Travel Center
Wytheville, VA1 day ago
Ashland Police searching for Pike woman and baby
Ashland, KY18 hours ago
Sheriff: Haysi Volunteer Fire Department chief killed in ATV accident
Haysi, VA4 days ago
Raleigh County man arrested for two felonies
Beaver, WV1 day ago
Letcher County man arrested following non-fatal stabbing
Whitesburg, KY12 hours ago
Wise County seeing five high-profile murder, attempted murder cases on docket in 2023
Wise, VA12 hours ago
First responders save first responder trying to save dog stuck on cliff
Paintsville, KY1 day ago
West Alabama crash involving 3 tractor-trailers kills 1, injures 3 others
Kingsport, TN3 days ago
Pond at Wytheville Community College added to stocked trout program
Wytheville, VA1 day ago
Raleigh County woman arrested for transporting a controlled substance and tobacco
Beaver, WV1 day ago
Walmart threat a hoax, police say
South Williamson, KY1 day ago
Boone County man charged with domestic assault
Jeffrey, WV2 days ago
Inmate At Big Sandy Facing Additional Charges Following Alleged Assault Of A Corrections Officer
Paintsville, KY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy