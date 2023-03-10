Forestry Suffers First "Line of Duty" Death

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - The Department of Forestry says it has suffered its first "line of duty" death in its 109-year history. Rocky Wood, a seven year full-time employee with the department, tied in an ATV accident while fighting a fire in Buchanan County.

Forestry Department Spokesman John Miller says both the accident and the fire are under investigation. The fire, which was 15 acres large, is under control.

Wood was also Vice-Mayor of the town of Haysi in southwest Virginia.