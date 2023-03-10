DEP say no contamination in first batch of water tests following train derailment

Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection says the first batch of independent ground water tests in PA after the East Palestine train derailment show no signs of contamination.

The DEP tested water samples from private wells for the chemicals the train had been carrying.

Preliminary results did not detect any of those chemicals.

The DEP is also testing soil samples within a two mile radius of the derailment.

This is to test the impact, if any, of soot and ash on local farms.

The samples will be used to alert farmers and residents of any potential planting issues this spring.

“Under Governor Shapiro’s direction, the Department of Environmental Protection has been leading our own independent testing to determine the impacts of the train derailment, and keep Pennsylvanians informed and safe,” said Rich Negrin, Acting Secretary of the Department of Environmental Protection. “Today’s negative results are an encouraging sign for Pennsylvania residents. DEP will continue collecting samples over the next several months and the Commonwealth will continue to lead the way so that Pennsylvanians are aware of and protected from any threats to their safety and resources that may arise.”

Visit the DEP’s Train Derailment Dashboard for the latest information.