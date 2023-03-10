Open in App
Salt Lake County, UT
ABC4

Unlicensed eye doctor sent to prison following series of botched surgeries in Salt Lake County

By Chin Tung Tan,

4 days ago

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah ( ABC4 ) — An unlicensed eye doctor has been sentenced to up to five years in prison on Thursday after performing a series of botched surgeries that left multiple patients in extreme pain and with blurry visions. In one case, a man reportedly went blind in his right eye.

Paul Wade Wyatt, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree unlawful/professional conduct and two counts of third-degree aggravated assault committed with force on Jan. 10. Ten other of his charges were dismissed without prejudice.

Wyatt is set to serve up to five years in the Utah State Prison for each of the charges he pleaded guilty to. All four sentences are set to run concurrently.

According to court documents, Wyatt performed surgeries on seven patients throughout 2018 even though his license to practice ophthalmology has been suspended since October 2016. All of the injuries the victims sustained were a result of Wyatt cutting their eyes with a scalpel.

Court documents also note that the conditions under which Wyatt was performing the surgeries did not meet medical standards in Utah.

From September 2018 to December 2018, Wyatt reportedly performed surgeries on a patient who eventually lost their eyesight in their right eye, charges say.

On a separate occasion, the patient suffered from severe head and eye pain as well as blurry vision in the right eye after Wyatt cut their eye with a scalpel.

Another one of Wyatt’s victims experienced black spot in their vision and had to do a cornea transplant in their left eye after going through his surgery between May 2018 and June 2018. Additionally, a surgery patient Wyatt saw in May 2018 suffered from white and blurry vision in their right eye, according to court documents.

Three other people fell to Wyatt’s botched surgery attempts. One of them had gone through extreme pain and still experiences blurry vision in their left eye. Wyatt reportedly ruptured the other patient’s posterior capsule in the right eye, causing the cornea to swell. The surgery he performed on another patient also moved their intraocular lens to the front edge of their pupil instead of behind the iris where it is supposed to be, court documents stated.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

