East Palestine, OH
WKBN

No groundwater contamination from derailment, Pa. officials say

By Patty Coller,

4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The first round of independent water sampling taken from the affected areas in Pennsylvania from the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine showed no contamination, according to Governor Josh Shapiro.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environment Protection (DEP) analyzed the water samples collected from private drinking water wells for vinyl chloride, ethanol and glycol, which are chemicals of concern and were on the train cars and could have potentially contaminated groundwater.

The preliminary results did not detect the presence of any of the chemicals of concern.

DEP is in the process of developing a method to share water sampling data publicly. They have also started collecting soil samples from Pennsylvania properties within a 2-mile radius of the derailment site.

The properties were chosen for soil sampling based on reported ash and other materials deposited from the derailment fire.

The samples will be used to help inform farmers and residents about any possible risks ahead of the upcoming planting season.

