Panama City Beach officials meet with federal lobbyists in DC

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach officials recently flew to Washington D.C. to meet with lobbyists, hoping for federal funds to complete work.

Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon met with Senator Marco Rubio, Senator Rick Scott, and State Representative Neal Dunn to discuss the opportunity for more federal funding for Panama City Beach in hopes of completing a list of improvement projects for the city.

“They understand Panama City Beach, several of them visit here,” Sheldon said. “They all love the area. They understand our needs. So we really just want to continue to tell our story, to say, here’s why you need it and we got some great feedback. That’s a great direction and we feel like we have a great opportunity to get more funding.”

Sheldon said the city needs federal funding for water redundancy, a wastewater treatment facility and the septic-to-sewer project.

“More of the funding of what we’re looking for was for water redundancy on Panama City Beach, which is about a $30 million project. We were looking at a secondary wastewater treatment facility which is about $65 million project. Our goal is to continue to get people off septic tanks and to get them onto the city sewer system,” Sheldon said.

The state just gave the city a $3 million grant to go toward the $12 million septic-to-sewer project.

The Ocean Outfall Stormwater Project is one of the major projects on the list in need of federal funding.

“When we got the original grant, we got $21 million, but the engineering process and timing and inflation through the current administration of where we are today has got us to drastic numbers,” Sheldon said. “And the project is about $35 million now, so we have a gap. We’re looking to fill that gap.”

Sheldon said they also discussed a pedestrian overpass to connect Aaron Bessant Park to Frank Brown Park, making it easier for people to bike, walk, or jog across Highway 98 and onto Gayle’s Trails.

“The federal government is giving out way too much money for us not to get any so we want to go up there and we know when we go being present, it’s been the best thing that we’ve done,” Sheldon said. “We know we’re going to see some results and I can’t wait for it to come back to Panama City Beach.”

Sheldon is hopeful the city will receive federal funding for at least some of these projects.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.