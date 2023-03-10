Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
See more from this location?
FOX59

Indy begins 2023 with more homicides than any year in history

By Jesse Wells,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OEF7X_0lEpcILp00

INDIANAPOLIS–  A violent start to the year in Indianapolis continued Thursday when a series of shootings left one man dead and two others wounded.

The three shootings took place in the span of less than one hour Thursday night.

The first of the three shootings happened outside a tire shop on Sherman drive.

That death marked the 46th homicide of the year.  That is the deadliest start to any year in the city’s history.

The man killed on Sherman was identified as John Roger Moore Jr.  The 36-year-old died at the hospital and the motive for his killing remains a mystery to police.

“We truly have no idea what happened on that,” said IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer.

15 minutes later, around 7 p.m., police were called to a neighborhood on Chatsbee court after an 18-year-old was shot and in extremely critical condition.

Several bullet holes shattered the front window of the home where that victim was found.

Just a half hour after that crime, police found another man shot and wounded at a motel near 21 st and Post.

“This is terrible.  Where is the accountability?” said Aaron Williams with the City of Peace Coalition.  “Enough is enough.  The residents are tired.  We have had failed leadership and residents need to stand up and say something.”

Aaron Williams is especially outraged at the numbers which show there have been more homicides on this date than any other recent year.  That includes 2021, which ended with a record-shattering number of deaths.

46 homicides is also nearly double the numbers seen prior to the pandemic.

“The thing we’re seeing is there are more incidents.  It’s not just that homicides are up. We’re seeing more acts of violence and more incidents,” said Williams.

In fact, because 2021 included a few mass casualty incidents, IMPD has responded to a record number of shooting scenes over the first two months of this year.

“The incidents are piling up and the leadership is failing our residents. Families are tired of burying loved ones and asking questions after the funeral, why did it happen?” said Williams.

IMPD points out that 11 of this year’s 46 total homicides are considered non-criminal. That means there have been 35 criminal murders on this date, which is lower than the last couple of years.  However, that number is often left up to the prosecutor to decide, resulting in the number fluctuating.

Some homicides that are initially deemed to be criminal can later be cleared as non-criminal and vice versa.

Homicides are determined by the coroner’s office anytime someone is killed by another person.

FOX59 believes in reporting the total number of homicides and not just the criminal cases because every death matters, no matter the circumstances.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indianapolis, IN newsLocal Indianapolis, IN
IMPD hopes arrests prevent further violence after recent homicide
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
IMPD makes 5 arrests, finds illegal guns
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Update on recent gun violence in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Indiana teen charged as adult in shooting of 2 Indy residents
Fort Wayne, IN9 hours ago
Arrest Made In Fatal Shooting Outside Greenwood Ale Emporium
Greenwood, IN20 hours ago
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Castleton mall shooting
Indianapolis, IN7 hours ago
Woman accused of firing shots outside restaurant on northeast side of Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN10 hours ago
Indiana Police Arrest 40, Recover Over 80 Stolen Cars From Dangerous ‘Spinning Events’
Indianapolis, IN11 hours ago
Two Arrested For Brawl Over Paternity Suit In Marion County Courtroom
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Police make arrest after broad daylight home invasion in Brownsburg
Brownsburg, IN8 hours ago
Man sentenced to 42 years for wife's death
Indianapolis, IN10 hours ago
Police: No law broken when Columbus man shot dog on his property
Columbus, IN1 day ago
Man arrested in killing of another man outside Greenwood bar
Greenwood, IN1 day ago
Indianapolis man held on $100K bond in wife’s shooting death
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Man charged with murder in deadly shooting of Lucas Oil Stadium worker
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Carmel police chase ends on US 31; suspect arrested
Carmel, IN1 day ago
56lbs of marijuana flown into Indianapolis airport in 9-day span
Indianapolis, IN12 hours ago
Reported rapes increasing at IU Bloomington
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
Indy man sentenced to 42 years in prison for killing wife
Indianapolis, IN11 hours ago
Man charged with murder after shooting outside Greenwood restaurant
Greenwood, IN1 day ago
Predator Catchers lead to arrest of former Anderson University professor
Anderson, IN1 day ago
Court docs: Suspect said I-465 road rage shooting started as trip to pick up cupcakes
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Cause of death released for Ohio baby who was abducted with twin brother
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Neighbors say short term rental is to blame for weekend gunfire
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Stolen car chase with Lawrence PD leads to multiple crashes
Lawrence, IN14 hours ago
Indiana bus driver arrested for assaulting, choking middle school student on the bus
Indianapolis, IN10 hours ago
Man dies from injuries in shooting on Indy's west side
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Sheriff’s office says woman’s reported abduction in Lafayette woods ‘did not happen’
Lafayette, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy