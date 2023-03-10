Open in App
New Haven, CT
See more from this location?
WTNH

New Haven reverses rule on outdoor dining

By Braley Dodson,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gGtiW_0lEpbDtz00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven will not issue new citations for restaurants that kept outdoor dining after Nov. 15, city government officials announced Friday.

“Outdoor dining has been a wonderful thing for customers, restaurants, and the city-at-large,” Mayor Justin Elicker said in a written statement. “The City’s initial outdoor dining program began during the pandemic as a way to support increased dining options for residents and increased occupancy for restaurants, and it has demonstrated sustained interest that patrons and businesses continue to enjoy. It has also added a new vibrancy to many of our streets as well.”

However, Elicker wrote, the city must also make sure that streets and sidewalks can still be clear of snow in the winter. The dining structures must also comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“We’re committed to working through those issues with our business community so that even more outdoor dining opportunities can be made available to as many restaurants as possible all year round,” Elicker said.

The restaurants must continue outdoor dining into the spring and summer, according to the city.

The decision to fine restaurants who kept their outdoor dining structures into the winter came under fire by the businesses who were issued citations.

Crepe Choupette, Koffee?, Atelier Florian and Zeneli Pizzeria E Cucina Napoletana were given warnings last week that their outdoor dining permit lasted from April to November. Failure to comply could have landed owners a $250 daily fine.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Haven, CT newsLocal New Haven, CT
New Haven homeless residents say order to dismantle camp is ‘devastating’
New Haven, CT12 hours ago
2 New Haveners Promoted To Asst. Fire Chief, Asst. Drillmaster
New Haven, CT10 hours ago
USDA: Kill spotted lanternfly on sight in Connecticut
Farmington, CT8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Made in Connecticut: Wave Hill Breads in Norwalk
Norwalk, CT20 hours ago
Bristol gets $6.85M for Route 72 project
Bristol, CT5 hours ago
Ann Uccello, first female mayor in Connecticut, dies at 100
Hartford, CT6 hours ago
Community leader pushing for Eid to become a school holiday in Waterbury
Waterbury, CT1 day ago
State’s largest producer of maple syrup gives free demonstrations to visitors
Burlington, CT1 day ago
What does CT do with its trash? State is at a crossroads
Hartford, CT1 day ago
Junk in Westport driveway: First World problem or blight?
Westport, CT1 day ago
Connecticut church sues over school vaccine mandate: 'We will obey God first'
Milford, CT11 hours ago
An Amazing Look Inside an 18th Century Connecticut Coppermine
Hamden, CT1 day ago
Christmas movie to film in New Haven
New Haven, CT7 hours ago
Did you see it? Meteor lights up Connecticut sky, disintegrates in Milford
Milford, CT1 day ago
SoNo Wood Fired Opens in South Norwalk: Neapolitan Pizza + Italian Soul Food
Norwalk, CT2 days ago
This CT Psychiatric Hospital Will Give You the Creeps
Portland, CT8 hours ago
Former Hartford mayor Ann Uccello dies at 100
Hartford, CT11 hours ago
Uproar in Stamford as White Supremacist Literature Blankets Neighborhoods
Stamford, CT18 hours ago
Connecticut shoreline sees some flooding amid nor’easter
West Haven, CT1 day ago
Electric Boat deal with Australia driving development in New London
New London, CT9 hours ago
Residents Outraged Over Racist Flyers Left In Stamford Driveways
Stamford, CT1 day ago
Mohegan Sun donates to Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation
Hartford, CT3 days ago
Bridgeport woman 1st non-Vermonter granted assisted suicide right
Bridgeport, CT11 hours ago
Hartford leaders looking to help homeowners save more money, reduce carbon footprint
Hartford, CT1 day ago
Danbury Community Crafts The Menu At This BBQ Restaurant
Danbury, CT3 days ago
Plymouth Meeting Broker Hired to Sell Connecticut Commercial Space One Year after Purchase
Plymouth Meeting, PA3 days ago
Yale doctor discusses possible downside of working from home
New Haven, CT5 hours ago
St. Patrick’s Day Parade held in New Haven
New Haven, CT2 days ago
Restaurants prepping for Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade
New Haven, CT4 days ago
Racist graffiti found at Madison high school
Madison, CT3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy