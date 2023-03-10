Open in App
Auburn, AL
WRBL News 3

Auburn: Trash Amnesty 2023 set for March 13-April 17

By Simone Gibson,

4 days ago

AUBURN, Ala. ( WRBL ) — The City of Auburn announced that Trash Amnesty 2023 would occur from March 13 through April 7, enabling Auburn, Alabama, residents to “take care of spring cleaning without paying extra fees for collection.”

The city says this year’s Trash Amnesty period will mark the 19th year Auburn’s Environmental Services Department has provided the amnesty period.

According to the city, five years ago, Auburn held its first Trash Amnesty Month as an extension of the weeklong amnesty period previously offered by the city.

The City of Auburn is asking for interested individuals to follow the guidelines below when taking advantage of Trash Amnesty 2023:

  • The City will accept yard waste, appliances and bulky items for collection. Please do not include materials such as household garbage or hazardous waste.
  • Place debris at the curb no later than 6 a.m. on your regularly scheduled collection day.
  • Place items at least 3 feet from mailboxes, utility boxes, poles, storm drains or other fixed objects.
  • All items should be contained or bundled so they do not fall into the street or down storm drains.
  • Limbs and other debris should be no longer than 5 feet .
  • Place all items in one pile for pickup.

The City also warns that residents may experience delays in their regular trash collection schedule due to a large trash pickup volume during the Trash Amnesty period.

