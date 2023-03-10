Aynor High School moved to ‘secure’ status after reported bank robbery

AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — Aynor High School moved to a “secure” status Friday afternoon after a reported bank robbery in the area, according to district spokesperson Lisa Bourcier.

The district “secured the perimeter of our building and ensured all doors are locked.” Instruction continued as normal.

Police told the district the suspect drove away and was not believed to be in the area, but the measure was taken out of an abundance of caution.

Bourcier said “secure” status is different than a lockdown, which involves turning off the lights, not making noise or moving around the school. “Secure” status doesn’t affect day-to-day operations.

Police were called to a robbery at about 12:45 p.m. at Anderson Brothers Bank on 8th Avenue, according to Anyor Police Chief Allen Elvis.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called in to assist in the investigation.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

* * *

Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13 . Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.