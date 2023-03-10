Open in App
Aynor, SC
WBTW News13

Aynor High School moved to ‘secure’ status after reported bank robbery

By Kevin Accettulla,

4 days ago

AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — Aynor High School moved to a “secure” status Friday afternoon after a reported bank robbery in the area, according to district spokesperson Lisa Bourcier.

The district “secured the perimeter of our building and ensured all doors are locked.” Instruction continued as normal.

Police told the district the suspect drove away and was not believed to be in the area, but the measure was taken out of an abundance of caution.

Bourcier said “secure” status is different than a lockdown, which involves turning off the lights, not making noise or moving around the school. “Secure” status doesn’t affect day-to-day operations.

Police were called to a robbery at about 12:45 p.m. at Anderson Brothers Bank on 8th Avenue, according to Anyor Police Chief Allen Elvis.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called in to assist in the investigation.

* * *

Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13 . Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here .

