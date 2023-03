740thefan.com

Father, stepmother face drug charges after 2-year-old boy comes into contact with fentanyl By Ryan Janke, 5 days ago

By Ryan Janke, 5 days ago

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KFGO) – An East Grand Forks father and the stepmother of a 2-year-old boy have been arrested and charged after the ...