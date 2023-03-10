Why Gary Woodland chose to stick with PGA Tour over LIV Golf | D'Angelo

PONTE VEDRA BEACH — Gary Woodland was thinking about his legacy and reputation when he spoke with representatives of LIV Golf.

Woodland never used those words directly, but he did say his decision to remain a member of the PGA Tour came down to playing in the premier events in his profession … like the majors and Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup.

Legacies are built and reputations forged when you play in the biggest events and against the best.

And the only way for that to happen right now is on the PGA Tour.

"For me, winning a major championship there's nothing more I want to do than win that again," Woodland said Friday after a 2-under 70 on a challenging day at The Players Championship. He's at 2-under after two rounds. "Until they have world ranking points … to be able to know that if I need to play my way in and I can do it. Just too much uncertainty."

Woodland, who lives in Delray Beach, has won four PGA Tour events, including the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. But when discussions were taking place with LIV Golf last year, Woodland decided "it wasn't the right choice for me."

Mainly because of that feeling on Father's Day four years ago.

"There's just a lot for me personally that went into it," he said.

Several LIV golfers will join Woodland at the Masters next month. Among them are close friends of Woodland's whom he continues to see playing at Medalist or Michael Jordan's The Grove, both in Hobe Sound.

But without World Golf Ranking points — and the OWGR board of governors does not appear to be in any hurry to do LIV any favors — the opportunities for those who left the PGA Tour to join the Saudi-backed league will dwindle as their exemptions expire.

Woodland is closest with Dustin Johnson, the Jupiter resident who has emerged as LIV's best player. But he's also played plenty with Jupiter residents Peter Uihlein and Matt Wolff, along with Harold Varner III, Henrik Stenson and Graeme McDowell.

And their move to LIV has not fractured that friendship.

"I don't blame any of them," Woodland said. "I've known D.J. for a long, long time. And he's happy, so I'm happy for him.

"A lot of those guys, man, Henrik, G-Mac. I've been boys with those guys for a long time. I'll continue to root for them. Just from afar, I guess."

Woodland, 38, said his game is getting back to that 2019 form, when he peaked at No. 12 in the world after holding off Brooks Koepka to win his first major. Since then, hip and back injuries have cut into his production. He bottomed out at No. 142 in the world about two years ago and it's been a long struggle back.

Woodland said he's felt great practicing but it has taken time for him to take that onto the course during competitive rounds. But there were signs lately, at Houston, Phoenix and L.A.

And Friday's round of five birdies and three bogeys (including one on No. 18, the toughest hole at TPC Sawgrass that he gladly took after his drive ended up right of the straw grass in the deep rough) was another step.

"Injury started it and then you lose confidence and it's a downhill spiral from there," Woodland said. "I'm starting to see it on the golf course here, which is the next step. You do it on the range, you do it at home and then you come out here and do it. And I've started to see some nice rounds.

"This is as good as I've controlled the golf ball, ball striking, since the U.S. Open. And that's exciting."

For Woodland, the key was to "see a putt go in." And he did, on the fourth hole, a 28-footer from the fringe.

"I just haven't seen a putt like that going in a long time," he said. "I needed to see that."

He did. And he'll probably see more like it.

But just not on LIV.

I asked Woodland what he thought about LIV's future.

"Right now, I don't even know if they know where it's going, to be honest with you," he said. "There's a lot up in the air. I definitely think it's helped us out here though. I think the tour's going up. So from that side, it's a positive for us."

