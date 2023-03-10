Open in App
Washington State
See more from this location?
FOX 16 News

‘It’s about time’: Lawmakers renew push to make daylight saving time permanent

By Hannah Brandt,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GoEUA_0lEpXKR200

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As Americans get ready to reset their clocks, lawmakers are renewing a fight to make daylight saving time permanent.

The biannual routine of springing forward and then falling back leaves many people feeling groggy and annoyed. Some lawmakers want to do away with that.

“I think it’s about time,” Sen. Rick Scott said.

Sen. Scott is one of the sponsors of the Sunshine Protection Act, which would end the practice of switching the clocks and make daylight saving time last year round.  Sen. Tommy Tuberville also sponsors the bill.

“We want to protect sunshine,” Tuberville said. “We want an hour more for kids, farmers, people that want to stay outside work in the yard. I think people deserve that.”

Advocates argue the extra hour of light at the end of the day could boost economic activity, improve people’s moods, and increase exercise.

How to find out which airlines seat families together for free

“It’ll clearly be healthier for Americans, so we need to get it done,” Scott said.

But even though the bill has some support from Republicans and Democrats in the House and the Senate, not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.

Dr. Jocelyn Y. Cheng with the American Academy of Sleep Medicine says her organization opposes the legislation.

“We’re against it for several reasons, primarily due to health and public safety,” Cheng said.

Dr. Cheng says studies show staying on daylight saving time could lead to an increase in car accidents, heart attacks, and strokes, because going off standard time disrupts our body’s internal clock.

“Our body has a natural clock called the circadian rhythm. It’s driven by sunlight in the morning and reduced exposure to sunlight in the evening,” Cheng said.

New push to pass pro-union bill in Congress

Some lawmakers also prefer permanent standard time.

Last year the Sunshine Protection Act made it through the Senate, but it stalled in the House.

“We’re going to throw it out there and see what happens this time around,” Tuberville said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Arkansas business reacts to bill that would ban sale of Delta products
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Elizabeth Smart celebrates 20 years since her rescue
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Biden to unveil executive order to increase background checks on gun sales
Monterey Park, CA1 day ago
Dan Abrams: Indicting Trump Over the Stormy Daniels Hush Money Scandal Would Be a ‘Big Mistake’
Manhattan, NY18 hours ago
Texas driver who outraged the public by abandoning German Shepherd in broad daylight is illegally in U.S. and under arrest, jail records say
Dallas, TX1 day ago
WATCH: Rudy Giuliani Rages at Prospect of Trump Getting Indicted in Stormy Daniels Probe, Asks Why Bill Clinton Wasn’t Charged for Affair With Monica Lewinsky
New York City, NY2 days ago
Daylight Saving Time 2023 starts Sunday: Don’t forget to ‘spring forward’
Staten Island, NY3 days ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy