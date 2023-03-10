Hockey, Snakes and Roller Derby: Expect a very busy weekend in downtown St. Paul

It's a big weekend in downtown St. Paul with several events going on in addition to the Boys State High School Hockey championship games on Saturday.

The Let's Play Hockey Expo, a reptile show, and roller derby will have all kinds of people navigating the streets looking for parking.

XCel Energy Center Marketing Director Kelly McGrath says your best bet is to plan ahead.

“Give yourself a little more time so it’s stress free, maybe come early, grab lunch or a cocktail at one of the neighboring bars on West 7 th street or into downtown,” says McGrath. “It’s such a great foodie city that we’re becoming. Some of the breweries around. Lots of things to do before you come.”

McGrath says the free parking app on City of St. Paul's website is a good tool for finding parking and navigating around.

“Look at some different options, maybe have a Plan A and a Plan B for where you’d ideally like to park,” says McGrath. “Make sure you’re ready to go, whether it’s the snakes, take in some hockey or you’re going to be at our roller derby.”

The big event, of course, continues to be the State High School Hockey championships. The Xcel Energy Center was sold out for the Quarterfinals Wednesday and Thursday, and again for the semis on Friday. There is another nearly 19,000 fans expected in St. Paul Saturday for the two championship games at 12:00 p.m. (A) and 7:00 p.m. (AA).