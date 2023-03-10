Open in App
Knox County, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

DA investigating after 5 animals found dead, 38 others removed from home

By Liz Kellar, Knoxville News Sentinel,

4 days ago
Nearly 40 animals were removed from a home by Knox County animal control officers this week and were being housed at the Young-Williams Animal Center pending a criminal investigation.

"The animals include 17 dogs, 12 cats, two guinea pigs, three rats, one bearded dragon, one gecko, one turtle and one parakeet," Young-Williams CEO Janet Testerman said in a press release. "Our team worked for several hours to meet immediate medical needs, settle the animals comfortably in the shelter and begin a thorough assessment of their condition."

According to Testerman, five other animals were found dead in the home March 8, but few other details have been released due to the ongoing investigation.

"The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with Attorney General Charme Allen’s office on the investigation," sheriff's spokeswoman Kimberly Glenn said in a release. "We take animal abuse/neglect seriously and will always seek justice on their behalf."

The animals remain in the care of Young-Williams and will continue to be evaluated and treated by its veterinarian team, Testerman said.

Liz Kellar is a public safety reporter for Knox News. She can be reached by email at lkellar@knoxnews.com

Comments / 0
Comments / 0

