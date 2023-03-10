Open in App
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Tech appoints basketball coaching search committee, hires firm

By Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

4 days ago
Texas Tech will use a four-person search committee plus an executive search firm as it goes about hiring a replacement for men's basketball coach Mark Adams, who resigned under pressure Wednesday night as soon as the Red Raiders' season ended.

Tech senior associate athletics director Robert Giovannetti said Friday the committee members will be Tech athletics director Kirby Hocutt, Tech University System Board of Regents member Dusty Womble, former player Norense Odiase and football coach Joey McGuire.

"Dusty has a vested interest," Giovannetti said. "Joey understands culture. Norense is a great supporter of the program, and he was a culture guy when he was here."

The daily headquarters for the Texas Tech football and basketball teams carry Womble's name. The Dustin R. Womble Basketball Center opened in May 2021, and the Dustin R. Womble Football Center is part of a project currently under construction.

Giovannetti said when Hocutt was asked once about Womble's presence on a previous coaching search committee, Hocutt said, "He understands leadership and what it takes to be a good leader."

Odiase, in his senior season, was a starter on the Tech team that reached the championship game of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

Tech also has enlisted the help of the TurnkeyZRG executive search firm. Tech senior associate athletics director Jonathan Botros will serve as an internal contact for TurnkeyZRG. Parties from TurnkeyZRG and Tech met by Zoom video conference Friday, Giovannetti said.

"Ultimately, Kirby and President (Lawrence) Schovanec will make the decision," Giovannetti said. "I think it's important to note that President Schovanec ultimately has to approve this hire. Kirby will bring a recommendation to Lawrence. Lawrence will approve it or not."

Two years ago, when Chris Beard resigned the Tech job to take over at Texas, Tech formed a four-man search committee with Hocutt, Schovanec, Womble and former player Tony Battie.

The Red Raiders finished 16-16 this season and 5-13 in the Big 12.

