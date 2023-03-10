Open in App
Tuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

Alabama's Nate Oats won't say if he's spoken to shooting victim's family: 'Private matter'

By Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESrrh_0lEpWCch00

NASHVILLE ― Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats wouldn't disclose Friday whether he's spoken with the family of Jamea Harris, the 23-year-old woman who was the victim in the Jan. 15 fatal shooting that resulted in the arrest of ex-Alabama player Darius Miles and Michael Davis, who was not affiliated with UA.

Miles and Davis were indicted this week by a grand jury on capital murder charges after the shooting death of Harris on the Tuscaloosa Strip.

"What you asked is a private matter that I’m not going to discuss publicly with everybody," Oats said after Alabama defeated Mississippi State 72-49 in the SEC Tournament. "A lot of this is hard to deal with to be honest with you. It’s a private matter."

A reporter tried to ask Oats again whether the Alabama coach had made an attempt to reach the family.

"Like I said, it’s a private matter," Oats said. "I’m not going to speak publicly on it."

Harris' stepfather, Kelvin Heard, told USA TODAY in late February that Oats' handling of the situation had been "godawful" and Oats "crossed a line" when he said freshman Brandon Miller had been at the wrong spot at the wrong time when he drove the weapon owned by Miles to the scene in his car. Oats later apologized in a statement and in other news conferences for those remarks.

“The retraction meant nothing to us because over this five-week period, he has made a habit of making reckless statements," Heard told USA TODAY. "When I say reckless, I mean statements not considering the victim in this whole thing, which is Jamea Harris.’’

Miller has not been charged with a crime, and his attorney said that Miller never touched the gun, was not involved in its exchange and never knew illegal activity involving the gun would occur. A police investigator testified in a preliminary hearing in late February that freshman Jaden Bradley was also at the scene of the shooting. Bradley also has not been charged with a crime.

Neither has missed any games related to the fatal shooting.

Oats was asked Friday about the nature of the discussions whether Miller and Bradley would continue to play.

"We're dealing with a criminal matter, taking the facts from law enforcement as they do their investigation," Oats said. "As we got the facts from them, this was a decision made based on all the facts we had. My boss Greg Byrne, his boss Dr. (Stuart) Bell and the board of trustees and everybody was comfortable based on the information we had. Brandon didn't break any school policy or team policy."

Investigators believe the gun belonged to Miles, 21, but believe Davis, 21, pulled the trigger, per court documents. Both have been jailed without bond since Jan. 15.

Miles was in his third year with Alabama basketball and played in only six games during the season before his arrest on Jan. 15.

