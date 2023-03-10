Open in App
Columbus, OH
See more from this location?
WDTN

Autopsy released for baby who died after Ohio Amber Alert

By Mark Feuerborn,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XEHMd_0lEpU02o00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Coroner’s Office on Friday released details regarding the death of one of two twins who were previously the subjects of an Ohio Amber Alert.

On the night of Ky’air Thomas’ death on Jan. 29, the Columbus Division of Police responded to reports of a baby not breathing at an area home. Emergency crews took him to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The coroner’s office has since said the manner of death was undetermined, but that Ky’air’s sleeping position could have been a factor.

“The cause of death is ruled Sudden Unexplained Infant Death with other significant conditions including unsafe sleep environment; post-prandial infant placed facedown, unsupervised, on an adult bed, surrounded by excess pillows and blankets,” the coroner’s office wrote.

The coroner’s office said its examination of Ky’air did not find any evidence of trauma, foul play, abuse or neglect. It also did not make any mention of Ky’air’s kidnapping as any form of contributing factor in his death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17w8Eh_0lEpU02o00
Ky’air and Kason Thomas. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Ky’air was abducted on Dec. 19 in his mother’s car in front of a Columbus pizza shop, along with his twin brother, Kason. He was found within hours, left in the parking lot of the Dayton International Airport. Kason was found days later in the same car in Indianapolis.

The suspect in the abduction, 24-year-old Nalah Jackson , was also arrested in Indianapolis. She has a pretrial conference scheduled for March 15 and a federal trial tentatively scheduled for March 20.

Because Jackson crossed state lines during the kidnapping and ensuing Amber Alert, she faces two counts of kidnapping charges at the federal level. If convicted, Jackson faces at least 20 years up to life in prison.

Separately in Franklin County Municipal Court, Jackson also faces an additional two counts of kidnapping, alongside several lesser charges like driving while under suspension, reckless operation and failure to stop. An Indiana court has already convicted her of a battery charge stemming from her spitting on a deputy while being processed at an area jail.

Jackson was homeless prior to being accused of the kidnapping, and had a criminal history that included a prior child endangerment conviction related to her own children.

According to CelebrateOne, 150 infants die every year in Franklin County, with sleep-related deaths as the leading cause. Click here for resources on safe infant sleeping.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Three hospitalized after stabbing in Ohio
Columbus, OH11 hours ago
Columbus police officers arrested on OVI charges
Columbus, OH7 hours ago
Camera shows teen throwing speaker off Ohio condo roof
Columbus, OH7 hours ago
Man accused of murder and dumping body in landfill appears in court
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Ohio officer charged in 2020 protests sues investigator, city
Columbus, OH19 hours ago
Arrest warrant issued in fatal gas station shooting
Columbus, OH7 hours ago
Judge sets bond at $1M for suspect in Ohio homicide
Reynoldsburg, OH1 day ago
Ohio man charged with murder after the body of missing girlfriend discovered in landfill, cops say
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Hit and Run Accident in Coshocton
Newcomerstown, OH20 hours ago
‘Somebody out there knows’: Family of missing Beavercreek man searching for answers weeks after his disappearance
Beavercreek, OH1 day ago
Police kill zebra after nearly biting off owner's arm
Circleville, OH2 days ago
One dead, three injured in I-270 crash; road reopens
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Xenia garage fire spreads to home
Xenia, OH21 hours ago
Building catches fire in Riverside park
Xenia, OH20 hours ago
Bellefontaine teen injured after two-vehicle accident
Bellefontaine, OH1 day ago
Police identify body found in Rumpke landfill, suspect
Columbus, OH5 days ago
Home-schooling regulations at a crossroads in Ohio legislature
Newark, OH1 day ago
Greenfield woman gets nearly five years
Greenfield, OH1 day ago
Ohio foundation connecting OSU student-athletes with charities through NIL
Columbus, OH16 hours ago
Ohio warehouse club ordered to shut down after gun thefts and violence
Columbus, OH4 days ago
Body found in landfill connected to Ohio case, police say
Columbus, OH6 days ago
Man struck by vehicle in Springfield; CareFlight called
Springfield, OH5 days ago
Parents debate banning book from Ohio school library
Hilliard, OH19 hours ago
Pi Day in central Ohio: Where to find deals and specials
Columbus, OH14 hours ago
Spring Cleaning! City of Springfield holds citywide Community Clean-Up Day
Springfield, OH12 hours ago
Police: Woman shot after dog hit by car in Ohio
Columbus, OH8 days ago
Officers recover large amounts of drugs, cash following traffic stop
Columbus, OH5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy