Gephardt Daily

Inmate, 53, dies at Purgatory Correctional Facility in suspected suicide By Gephardt Daily Staff, 4 days ago

By Gephardt Daily Staff, 4 days ago

HURRICANE, Utah, March 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Prison officials say the death of a 53-year-old inmate at Purgatory Correctional Facility on Friday... ...