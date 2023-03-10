Open in App
Staunton, VA
The News Leader

Columbia Gas in Staunton and VDOT projects: Updating road closures in the Valley

By Akhil Ganesh, Staunton News Leader,

4 days ago
With Columbia Gas set to undertake work in Staunton next week and a list of upcoming projects and potential closures from the Virginia Department of Transportation, there's plenty to keep in mind for your travel next week.

Here's what we know for the area.

Augusta County

VDOT announced road closures in the county that could affect commutes next week, so here’s a list of work that will begin starting Monday, March 13.

Interstate 64

  • Mile marker 88 to marker 91 will have mobile lane closures on Monday and Tuesday for inspection of the Route 637 overpass bridge from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Overnight mobile lane closures are also set for Tuesday and Wednesday between mile markers 93 and 96 for inspection of the Route 340 overpass bridge.

Interstate 81

  • Overnight lane closures will take place between mile markers 218 to 222 starting on Sunday night and lasting through Thursday night from 8 p.m. to 7 p.m. for inspections to the Route 647 overpass bridge and maintenance on the I-64 Bridge.
  • The right shoulder between mile markers 219 and 225 will be closed for sign work, including along the off-ramps for exits 222 and 225. That work will last all week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Other Roads

  • New flagger control traffic will begin Monday on Route 250, otherwise known as Hanky Mountain Highway, between Route 715 and Route 728 for maintenance on the bridge over Jennings Branch. This is expected to last to the beginning of June.
  • New flagger traffic will also be on Route 613, otherwise known as Old Greenville Road, between Route 872 and Route 697 for maintenance to the bridge over Folly Mills Creek. That will only run the course of the week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Staunton

A section of West Beverley Street between Bellview Street and Beverley Court will be closed beginning Monday, March 13 until Friday, March 17 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.. The reason, according to city manager Leslie Beauregard during Thursday night’s city council meeting, is for Columbia Gas to work on gas lines in the area. Detours will be in place, and electronic sign boards will be up to notify drivers of the detours.

Rockingham County

If you’re traveling up through Rockingham County, there’s a few closures to know about that way as well.

Interstate 64

  • Mile marker 55-57 will experience single lane closures for inspection of the bridge over Route 763 and Mill Creek on Friday, March 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lee Highway

  • Route 11 will experience alternating lane closures between Conifer Lane and Route 1025 for road work starting on Monday, March 13. That project is expected to last a month, and work will take place between 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
