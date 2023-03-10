Open in App
South Carolina State
See more from this location?
New York Post

Five more arrested in deadly kidnapping of four Americans in Mexico

By Olivia Land,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hPWuq_0lEpT3em00

An additional five people have been arrested in connection to the deadly kidnapping of four Americans in Mexico last week, officials said Friday — just one day after cartel members handed over those they deemed responsible alongside an apologetic note.

Five individuals were apprehended and charged with aggravated kidnapping and simple intention homicide related to the broad daylight abduction in Matamoros on March 3, Tamaulipas Attorney General Irving Barrios Mojica wrote on Twitter shortly before 11:30 a.m. local time.

In addition to the five new suspects, Barrios Mojica confirmed that another person arrested earlier this week remains in custody.

News of the arrests comes one day after the Scorpion squad of the region’s notorious Gulf Cartel surrendered five members they said were responsible for the brutal attack on Latavia “Tay” McGee, Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown, and Eric James Williams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Rgr1_0lEpT3em00
Four Americans were kidnapped in Mexico last week.
AP

In a letter to law enforcement obtained by The Associated Press, the Scorpion group said they “decided to turn over those who were directly involved and responsible in the [kidnapping].”

The letter also claimed the five members “acted under their own decision-making and lack of discipline” when they ambushed the victims.

McGee and Williams were found injured but alive in a dingy shack on Tuesday after a four-day search. Woodard and Brown, however, had been shot dead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46vtW8_0lEpT3em00
The notorious Gulf Cartel previously turned over five members they deemed responsible for the kidnapping.
Federal Ministerial Police

A bystander killed during the initial shootout in the crime-ridden city was also later identified as Arely Servando , 33.

The abduction remains “very confusing” to officials, a source in the Tamaulipas Prosecutor’s Office who has ties to the ongoing investigation told CNN .

While the Scorpion letter is believed to be authentic, the source explained, Mexican and US law enforcement is skeptical of the sincerity of the group’s apology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GVyyf_0lEpT3em00
Shaeed Woodard is one of two Americans killed during the four-day ordeal.
Facebook / Shaeed Woodard

On Thursday, Barrios Mojica confirmed on Twitter that Woodard and Brown’s bodies had been returned to US diplomatic authorities following forensic examination.

Woodard, who grew up with the other victims in Lake City, South Carolina, would have turned 34 on Thursday.

“I’ve tried to make sense out of it and tried to be strong about it,” his father said Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQvVz_0lEpT3em00
Soldiers patrol near the Forensic Medical Service morgue building ahead of the transfer of the bodies of two of four Americans kidnapped by gunmen.
REUTERS

“It just was a senseless crime.”

McGee and Williams were transported back to US soil on Tuesday, where they were subsequently treated at a medical center in Brownsville, Texas.

Williams had been shot three times in the leg and required two surgeries, according to CNN.

As of Friday, rumors are also swirling about what led the four childhood friends to travel to Mexico in the first place.

Relatives of the group said they headed south so that McGee, 33, could receive a tummy tuck operation .

“[McGee] simply went for a cosmetic surgery, and that’s it. That’s all, and this happened to them,” Cheryl Orange, a fifth friend who traveled with the foursome as far as the Texas border, told the AP this week .

Even so, Mexican law enforcement documents obtained by Reuters said that officials “cannot be ruled out” that the kidnapping was linked to drug trafficking , which the assailants may have believed the group was carrying out.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Carolina State newsLocal South Carolina State
American tourists killed after being kidnapped in Mexico ID’d as Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown
Lake City, SC7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mexico wants Arizona rancher's murder charge upgraded after migrant shooting
Nogales, AZ11 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL3 days ago
The suspect in 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson's brutal death in Mexico still hasn't been arrested. Her family wants Biden to intervene.
Washington, DC11 days ago
2 convicted in torture-murder of 10-year-old California boy
Lancaster, CA7 days ago
NY woman kidnapped on Mexico trip then allegedly forced to Yemen by dad and brother for arranged marriage
Lackawanna, NY25 days ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL2 days ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD6 days ago
Arizona rancher accused of killing Mexican national hit with extra charges
Nogales, AZ20 days ago
Mexican city where Americans were kidnapped has violent cult history
Austin, TX7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy