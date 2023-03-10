Five more arrested in deadly kidnapping of four Americans in Mexico
By Olivia Land,
4 days ago
An additional five people have been arrested in connection to the deadly kidnapping of four Americans in Mexico last week, officials said Friday — just one day after cartel members handed over those they deemed responsible alongside an apologetic note.
Five individuals were apprehended and charged with aggravated kidnapping and simple intention homicide related to the broad daylight abduction in Matamoros on March 3, Tamaulipas Attorney General Irving Barrios Mojica wrote on Twitter shortly before 11:30 a.m. local time.
In addition to the five new suspects, Barrios Mojica confirmed that another person arrested earlier this week remains in custody.
“[McGee] simply went for a cosmetic surgery, and that’s it. That’s all, and this happened to them,” Cheryl Orange, a fifth friend who traveled with the foursome as far as the Texas border, told the AP this week .
Even so, Mexican law enforcement documents obtained by Reuters said that officials “cannot be ruled out” that the kidnapping was linked to drug trafficking , which the assailants may have believed the group was carrying out.
