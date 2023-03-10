Heating lamp for marijuana likely cause of fatal Yonkers fire, police say

YONKERS - An electric heating lamp being used by a resident to cultivate six marijuana plants was the likely cause of Wednesday's fatal fire in Yonkers, city police said Friday afternoon.

The fire started in a first-floor apartment, police said.

Evidence recovered at the scene and statements from the resident led investigators to believe that the lamp detached from its hanging support and broke, sparking on the floor and starting the fire, police said.

The resident raised the alarm and alerted his neighbors after discovering the fire, police said.

The seven-story, 95-unit housing cooperative at 671 Bronx River Road was severely damaged by the fire, which took many hours to bring under control.

The fire claimed one life. Michael Damiano, 67, a resident of the fourth floor, was identified by police Friday as the person who died from injuries suffered in the fire.

Dozens of firefighters and several residents suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A number of residents had to be rescued by firefighters.

About 65 residents were sheltered in the Scotti Community Center north of the fire scene.

Police said the state's Office of Cannabis Management has yet to issue rules governing home cultivation of cannabis, and the practiced is currently not allowed.

Westchester Airport:hat extended parking deal would mean; legislators say they were misled

Pedestrian hurt:Driver who struck pedestrian in Ramapo charged with attempted murder

Teen homicide:Mount Vernon teenager fatally shot near Levister Towers apartment complex

"We continue to keep the victims of this senseless fire in our prayers, especially for the fire's sole fatality," said Mayor Mike Spano. " The cause of this tragedy only highlights the need for greater guidelines and regulations when it comes to legalized marijuana production so as to avoid incidents like this in the future."

"The tragedy of this incident is compounded by how avoidable it was," added Police Commissioner Chris Sapienza. "We have seen before how dangerous these high-powered devices can be, and without regulations or guidelines to protect the public, people are unnecessarily being placed at risk."

Police said the fire remains under investigation and is being reviewed by the Westchester County District Attorney's Office.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.