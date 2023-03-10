Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans release center Ben Jones, 6th veteran cut before NFL free agency

By Nick Suss, Nashville Tennessean,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09fJ04_0lEpSpkW00

Center Ben Jones' time with the Tennessee Titans has come to an end.

Jones, an 11-year NFL veteran who has spent the last seven years with the Titans, was released Friday following the lone Pro Bowl season of his career. Jones started 108 of the 116 games the Titans played in his tenure, providing stability up the middle for a rushing offense that consistently ranked among the NFL's best.

By releasing Jones, the Titans save $3.7 million against the salary cap.

Jones played in just 12 games in 2022, the fewest of his career. The 33-year-old missed chunks of the second half of the season because of two concussions; prior to 2022 Jones hadn't missed more than one game in a season since his rookie year.

"I want to thank Ben for his time here with the Titans," coach Mike Vrabel said in a team release. "He embodied a lot of the qualities we talk about when we describe a Titans player. He was a great teammate; his toughness was off the charts, and he had a leadership quality that was earned through the relationships he built and the dedication to the game he showed to his teammates.”

PROS AND CONS:Unpacking the pros and cons of a hypothetical Tennessee Titans Derrick Henry trade

ESTES:Trade Derrick Henry? No, it's not a crazy idea for these Tennessee Titans | Estes

The Titans have a number of significant decisions to make about the future of their offensive line. Starters Nate Davis and Aaron Brewer are set to hit free agency (Brewer is a restricted free agent) and the Titans already have released left tackle Taylor Lewan in a salary-cap saving move.

In addition to Lewan and Jones, the Titans have also released receiver Robert Woods, kicker Randy Bullock and linebacker Zach Cunningham this season. The Titans are also reportedly expected to release linebacker Bud Dupree when the new league year begins on March 15.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
Titans Reportedly Passed On Trade Offer For Tampa's Shaq Mason
Nashville, TN12 hours ago
Report: Mike Vrabel 'hates' ex-Titans RG Nate Davis
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Predicting which Tennessee Titans free agents will re-sign, who'll be out of price range
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fans, media react to Titans signing Andre Dillard
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL3 days ago
Bucs trade Shaq Mason to the Houston Texans
Houston, TX15 hours ago
Tennessee's Mr., Miss Basketball winners include 2024 top player in country, SEC signees
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Tennessee Titans in NFL free agency 2023: Live updates as players, teams make moves
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Patriots Trade TE Jonnu Smith to Falcons
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX16 hours ago
Harry Hamilin’s Ex-Wife Nicollette Sheridan Says Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Producers Are “Desperate”; Knocking On Her Door
Beverly Hills, CA1 day ago
Ryan Seacrest Suffers Oscars Mishap While Arriving at Awards Show
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Tennessee Titans signing OT Andre Dillard, former first round draft pick | Report
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Bears Sign Titans Backup DeMarcus Walker
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Former NYPD officer who carried tambourine on Jan. 6 convicted after prosecutors said she shoved, slapped officers during riot
New York City, NY1 day ago
Tennessee Titans Reach Deal With Daniel Brunskill
Nashville, TN4 hours ago
Tennessee Titans ILB David Long Jr. signs with Miami Dolphins in NFL free agency | Report
Nashville, TN1 day ago
New UAB football coach Trent Dilfer has contract approved through Jan. 31, 2028
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Andre Dillard Joins Tennessee Titans
Nashville, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy