Tennessee Titans release center Ben Jones, 6th veteran cut before NFL free agency

Center Ben Jones' time with the Tennessee Titans has come to an end.

Jones, an 11-year NFL veteran who has spent the last seven years with the Titans, was released Friday following the lone Pro Bowl season of his career. Jones started 108 of the 116 games the Titans played in his tenure, providing stability up the middle for a rushing offense that consistently ranked among the NFL's best.

By releasing Jones, the Titans save $3.7 million against the salary cap.

Jones played in just 12 games in 2022, the fewest of his career. The 33-year-old missed chunks of the second half of the season because of two concussions; prior to 2022 Jones hadn't missed more than one game in a season since his rookie year.

"I want to thank Ben for his time here with the Titans," coach Mike Vrabel said in a team release. "He embodied a lot of the qualities we talk about when we describe a Titans player. He was a great teammate; his toughness was off the charts, and he had a leadership quality that was earned through the relationships he built and the dedication to the game he showed to his teammates.”

The Titans have a number of significant decisions to make about the future of their offensive line. Starters Nate Davis and Aaron Brewer are set to hit free agency (Brewer is a restricted free agent) and the Titans already have released left tackle Taylor Lewan in a salary-cap saving move.

In addition to Lewan and Jones, the Titans have also released receiver Robert Woods, kicker Randy Bullock and linebacker Zach Cunningham this season. The Titans are also reportedly expected to release linebacker Bud Dupree when the new league year begins on March 15.

