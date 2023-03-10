Open in App
Henrico County, VA
Miami Herald

Python found lurking in cab of U-Haul truck in Virginia. It had been there for a while

By Irene Wright,

4 days ago

When rental cars or trucks get returned, all sorts of things could be left behind inside.

Coke cans, fast-food wrappers, even clothes that have fallen out of a suitcase might still be in the rental when it makes its way back onto the lot.

Megan Seymour, manager of a U-Haul rental company location in Henrico, Virginia, found something a little more unique.

On March 8, a U-Haul was returned with an extra passenger inside: a ball python.

Seymour reached out to Virginia Wildlife Management and Control, and representatives came to find the ball python curled up on the floor of the cab on the passenger’s side, according to a Facebook post .

Richard Perry, from the wildlife management team, said the python was cold and showing signs of distress. It had shallow breathing and was lethargic.

“We got it wrapped up right away and it started showing signs of very shallow breathing but we feel confident that when we get it back to our facility and put it in a nice warm tank and get it some water, it should make a good recovery,” wildlife management officials said in the post.

The wildlife team also said that Seymour reached out to the previous driver of the U-Haul, but they had “absolutely no knowledge” of the snake being there. They also had no idea how it got there.

“The previous driver was driving around with a 3-foot python in the vehicle — in the cab — and had no idea the snake was there ,” Perry told WRIC.

The wildlife management team used social media to find the snake’s owner, and she is traveling to a Richmond U-Haul facility to get her snake back , according to a follow-up Facebook post.

The owner rented the U-Haul and thought the pet disappeared somewhere along her journey, according to WRIC.

Rather, the python remained in the truck and hitched a ride from its home in Newport News to Henrico, 65 miles away, when it was found, WRIC reported.

The wildlife management team said ball pythons are non-native to Virginia and are non-venomous, which makes them common pets.

“Please say a little prayer for this gorgeous animal and let’s hope for a fast, full and healthy recovery,” the wildlife management team said on Facebook.

