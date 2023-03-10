Open in App
New York City, NY
POLITICO

George Santos denies involvement in 2017 credit card scam

By Mia McCarthy,

4 days ago
Rep. George Santos has admitted to embellishing his resume but has denied any wrongdoing. | Andrew Harnik/AP Photo

Rep. George Santos said he is “innocent” in response to questions about his alleged involvement in a 2017 credit card skimming operation , CNN reported on Friday.

Santos, who also goes by Anthony Devolder, told reporters on Capitol Hill he “never did anything of criminal activity” and that he had “no mastermind event,” CNN reports.

Santos’ comments come after POLITICO exclusively reported that his former roommate, Gustavo Ribeiro Trelha, claimed Santos oversaw the credit card operation. Trelha, who was convicted of the 2017 crime and was deported to Brazil, sent a sworn declaration to federal authorities on Wednesday detailing Santos' alleged role.



“I am coming forward today to declare that the person in charge of the crime of credit card fraud when I was arrested was George Santos / Anthony Devolder,” Trelha wrote in the declaration.

Santos, a freshman Republican congressman from New York, has faced backlash for lying about his ancestry, education and previous jobs while campaigning to represent the swing district. He now faces a House panel investigation, as well as state, federal and Brazilian law enforcement probes for a range of possible crimes. He's admitted to embellishing his resume but has denied any wrongdoing.

