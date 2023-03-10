Open in App
East Palestine, OH
See more from this location?
WDTN

Adam Driver discusses parallels between ‘White Noise’ and East Palestine derailment

By Jordan Unger,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ldXL8_0lEpNwtW00

**Related Video Above: Filming for “White Noise” movie wraps in Wellington in summer 2021.**

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WJW) – Actor Adam Driver spoke out recently about the “very eerie” parallels between his 2022 film “White Noise” and the fier y toxic train derailment in East Palestine last month.

In the film, directed Noah Baumbach and released on Netflix last year, follows a professor and his family who are forced to evacuate their Ohio home after a train crash released toxic chemicals into the air, according to IMDB .

Scenes from “White Noise” were filmed across Northeast Ohio in 2021.

VIDEO: Man leads officers on backward chase in Piqua

The plot of the film shares striking similarities to Feb. 3, when train cars carrying hazardous materials, including vinyl chloride, derailed in East Palestine, forcing residents in the area to evacuate for days.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter , Driver said he’s having a tough time processing those similarities.

“It’s a very eerie, bizarre coincidence that we were just there making this movie,” Driver told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s a terrifying thing that happened and is happening, and to oddly have some distant connection with it is strange.”

Not only that, some extras in the film were actually residents who needed to be evacuated after the real-life train derailment.

One of those extras, Ben Ratner , said it’s crazy to see art imitating life.

“This is such a scary situation,” he told People magazine. “And you can just about drive yourself crazy thinking about how uncanny the similarities are between what’s happening now and in that movie.”

1 hospitalized after semi rolls over in Wapakoneta

Driver said areas of the state were generous to let them film there.

“A big part of our film is how nebulous information can get when there’s no clear plan in place to quickly address situations like this,” Driver said. “So I hope they get the proper attention, and answers, safety and accountability they are looking for.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local East Palestine, OH newsLocal East Palestine, OH
Ohio shop faces grim reality amid train derailment exodus
East Palestine, OH17 hours ago
This week at a glance: East Palestine train derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Scientist says nature's 'skeleton key' could be solution to toxic chemical spills and save East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fourth bound and gagged victim found in Summit Co. was shot in head but survived
Akron, OH1 day ago
3 found dead in Akron identified as Youngstown residents
Akron, OH1 day ago
Cortland driver dies in Champion crash
Cortland, OH1 day ago
Two people extracted after crash on Ohio State Route 7
Steubenville, OH12 hours ago
Youngstown news anchor announces career change
Youngstown, OH10 hours ago
Victims in Akron triple homicide identified as Youngstown residents
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Man arrested in connection to gruesome Summit Co murders
Akron, OH2 days ago
Cortland man dies after crash in Trumbull County
Cortland, OH1 day ago
Local doctors, pharmacist mentioned in federal opioid lawsuit
Youngstown, OH15 hours ago
The Plaza Restaurant / Travel Center
Emlenton, PA3 days ago
Man murdered while sitting in his car, Canton police say
Canton, OH1 day ago
One person in custody after Girard standoff
Girard, OH2 days ago
Boardman man accused of severely beating woman
Boardman, OH1 day ago
More snow on the way after March surpasses February’s total
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
58-year-old man arrested in connection with 3 bodies found in Summit County
Akron, OH3 days ago
Downtown Youngstown bar’s doors locked
Youngstown, OH3 days ago
Purdue teams release early results from East Palestine water samples
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Lisbon schools tackle trauma in the classroom
Lisbon, OH1 day ago
Vance calls EPA’s clean-up effort in East Palestine ‘complete disgrace’
East Palestine, OH19 hours ago
Village gathers in protest of Norfolk Southern response to train derailment
Lisbon, OH3 days ago
Mill Creek proposes how to control deer population
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Peninsula woman worried she’ll run out of gas after supplier stopped delivering
Peninsula, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy