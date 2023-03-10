Adam Driver discusses parallels between ‘White Noise’ and East Palestine derailment

**Related Video Above: Filming for “White Noise” movie wraps in Wellington in summer 2021.**

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WJW) – Actor Adam Driver spoke out recently about the “very eerie” parallels between his 2022 film “White Noise” and the fier y toxic train derailment in East Palestine last month.

In the film, directed Noah Baumbach and released on Netflix last year, follows a professor and his family who are forced to evacuate their Ohio home after a train crash released toxic chemicals into the air, according to IMDB .

Scenes from “White Noise” were filmed across Northeast Ohio in 2021.

The plot of the film shares striking similarities to Feb. 3, when train cars carrying hazardous materials, including vinyl chloride, derailed in East Palestine, forcing residents in the area to evacuate for days.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter , Driver said he’s having a tough time processing those similarities.

“It’s a very eerie, bizarre coincidence that we were just there making this movie,” Driver told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s a terrifying thing that happened and is happening, and to oddly have some distant connection with it is strange.”

Not only that, some extras in the film were actually residents who needed to be evacuated after the real-life train derailment.

One of those extras, Ben Ratner , said it’s crazy to see art imitating life.

“This is such a scary situation,” he told People magazine. “And you can just about drive yourself crazy thinking about how uncanny the similarities are between what’s happening now and in that movie.”

Driver said areas of the state were generous to let them film there.

“A big part of our film is how nebulous information can get when there’s no clear plan in place to quickly address situations like this,” Driver said. “So I hope they get the proper attention, and answers, safety and accountability they are looking for.”

