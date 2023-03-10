Open in App
Modesto, CA
The Modesto Bee

Three arrested for allegedly conspiring to kill man in Modesto

By Erin Tracy,

4 days ago

Modesto police on Thursday night arrested three people suspected of conspiring to kill a man in February.

On Feb. 21, the victim was stabbed multiple times in the upper body outside a home in the 1400 block of Kingfield Drive, southeast of Briggsmore and Sunrise avenues, according to Modesto police.

Lt. Martha Delgado said the the woman who lives at the home, 30-year-old Danielle Maria Wallace, shared a child with the victim and was one of the people arrested.

Thomas Ryan Bell, 32, and Daniel Nathan Sullivan, 32, were also arrested.

Radio traffic of the incident at the time indicated that two male suspects were seen leaving the area and that the victim’s girlfriend found him and called police. Delgado did not know whether that woman was Wallace or if they were dating at the time.

She also did not know where the suspects were found Thursday and would not say what led investigators to them or what motivated the attack.

She said the victim lost a lot of blood as a result of the attack but has recovered.

Bell, Wallace and Sullivan were booked on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy but had not been formally charged as of Friday. They are being held on $1 million bail.

Comments / 0
