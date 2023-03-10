Former Horry police chief’s son faces drug charges, failing to stop for police

The son of a former Horry County police chief was arrested earlier this month for various charges, online booking records show.

Cameron Rhodes, 24, of Conway, was arrested by Horry County Police Department and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center March 4 on charges of reckless driving, failure to stop for a blue light and having marijuana, according to booking records.

He was released March 5 on a nearly $55,000 bond.

Rhodes is the son of former Horry County Police Chief Saundra Rhodes.

Cameron Rhodes allegedly sped away from police, who were trying to conduct a traffic stop after he failed to maintain lane and improper turn in Conway, according to an incident report. A vehicle pursuit ensued.

During the search of Rhodes’ vehicle, police found 9 pounds of marijuana, the report said.

Rhodes’ criminal history showed two prior convictions for marijuana and a prior conviction for failure to stop, the report said.

In 2020, Rhodes was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying a pistol.

In that incident that occurred in 2019, Conway police stopped Rhodes for failing to use his turn signal. When officers approached the vehicle, they smelled marijuana, according to court reports. Rhodes also had a pistol under the seat and he did not have a concealed weapons permit.