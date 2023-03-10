Open in App
Denver, CO
FOX31 Denver

Driver takes off after hitting pedestrian on Federal Boulevard

By Colleen Flynn,

4 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is looking to identify a hit-and-run driver and vehicle that hit a pedestrian last week.

Just before 7 p.m. on March 2, the driver of a white vehicle turned left out of the parking lot at 2788 South Federal Blvd. into southbound traffic and struck a pedestrian that was crossing Federal.

The suspect vehicle may have minor damage to the front bumper.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

