Retired Marine runs for veteran mental health

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A retired Marine and his wife are making strides in veteran mental health awareness.

Albert Bellamy and his wife Sue are running the “Goggins Challenge.” The challenge is to run 48 miles in 48 hours. They will both begin running Friday at 10 pm.

They are running to raise money and awareness for veterans’ mental health. All funds donated will be given to American Legion Post 539 in New Bern to help veterans support programs.

“Citizens all around us that have seen the horrors of war and that have gone through the stress of service. It’s going to become more important than ever to honor that sacrifice,” said Bellamy.

Anyone who donates $48 or more will have a length of the race run in their honor. If interested in donating, click here.

