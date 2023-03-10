Open in App
Salisbury, MD
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

Salisbury stabbing incident leads to one arrest

By Olivia Minzola, Salisbury Daily Times,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FncTK_0lEpH0IP00

An arrest has been made by members of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office after responding to the 1200 block of Flamingo Drive, Salisbury, on Friday, March 10, in reference to a stabbing.

Upon arrival, the victim, a 29-year-old male, was located in the front yard of the residence with multiple stab wounds, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release. The victim was transported by EMS to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division assumed the investigation and it was determined that an argument occurred between the victim and Anthoney Allen Gambrill, 21. At some point, Gambrill retrieved a large knife and began to physically assault the victim by stabbing him, according to the sheriff's office. The knife was wrestled away from Gambrill and 911 was contacted. Gambrill was taken into custody at the scene.

CRIME: Police identify trooper who was shot during traffic stop in Wicomico County

MORE CRIME: Salisbury man sentenced in armed robbery of Pizza City

A search and seizure warrant was served on the residence and the knife used in the stabbing, according to the sheriff's office. The knife is further described in the news release as a fixed blade knife with approximately an 8-inch blade and blood stains.

Gambrill was charged with assault 1st degree, assault 2nd degree and reckless endangerment. Gambrill is currently being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

Olivia Minzola covers communities on the Lower Shore. Contact her with tips and story ideas at ominzola@delmarvanow.com .

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Salisbury stabbing incident leads to one arrest

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Salisbury, MD newsLocal Salisbury, MD
Salisbury man arrested for assault following stabbing
Salisbury, MD4 days ago
Maryland State Police release new details after trooper shot on Eastern Shore
Vienna, MD4 days ago
Traffic Alert In Salisbury
Salisbury, MD17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Shooting under investigation in Cambridge
Cambridge, MD13 hours ago
One Person Shot at in Cambridge
Cambridge, MD11 hours ago
Dover man arrested on drug and weapons charges
Dover, DE17 hours ago
Cambridge Man Facing Drug Charges after Search and Seizure
Cambridge, MD1 day ago
MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served
Leonardtown, MD19 hours ago
Man arrested on gun and drug dealing charges in Lewes
Lewes, DE1 day ago
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Suspect That Stole DeWalt Battery At Ace Hardware
Leonardtown, MD16 hours ago
One Dead in Stevensville Crash
Stevensville, MD14 hours ago
Georgetown traffic stop leads to arrest on gun, drug dealing charges
Georgetown, DE2 days ago
Body found in Laurel area, police investigating
Laurel, DE1 day ago
Over 100 Mile Rideshare Ride Ends With Armed Robbery Charges
Laurel, DE3 days ago
Suspect charged in connection with two bank robberies in Feb.
Dover, DE4 days ago
Driver Dead in Delaware Crash
Hartly, DE3 days ago
Maryland State Trooper Identified in Vienna Shooting
Vienna, MD4 days ago
UPDATE: Missing Salisbury man found
Salisbury, MD5 days ago
Millsboro Police Department Widens Hiring Pool with Age Restriction Lift
Millsboro, DE1 day ago
Delmar Neighbors React to Chaotic Scene Involving MSP Trooper Shooting
Delmar, DE7 days ago
Several Animals Unaccounted for After Overnight Preston Fire
Preston, MD5 days ago
CANCELLED: Delaware State Police Cancel Green Alert Issued for Missing Dover Man
Dover, DE5 days ago
Tragic death of 14-year-old Ocean Pines boy brings entire community together
Ocean Pines, MD4 days ago
Police in Delaware Arrest Two Men For Murder
Georgetown, DE10 days ago
New Traffic Pattern Now in Place for U.S. 13 at Isabella Street in Salisbury
Salisbury, MD4 days ago
330 Rehoboth Ave. lawsuit moved to Superior Court
Rehoboth Beach, DE1 day ago
Overnight homicide under investigation in Cambridge
Cambridge, MD11 days ago
12-year-old girl reported missing in Princess Anne
Princess Anne, MD9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy