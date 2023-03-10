Open in App
ComicBook

Abbott Elementary Fans Share Favorite Janine Moments

By Aaron Perine,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N5c3h_0lEpGOe300

Abbott Elementary fans are sharing their favorite moments from Janine in the series. Quinta Brunson has done an amazing job moving everyone's story forward this season. ABC is so pleased with Abbott Elementary that they renewed the show for Season 3 early in this group of episodes. While viewers have loved the slow-burn romance between Gregory and Janine. Things have bubbled up and the fans are reaping the benefits of all that fun right now.

"It just was," Quinta Brunson explained Variety when asked about the Gregory situation with Janine. "I think when you're writing the story and the room is getting in a groove, we're gearing up to just go there. I believe in throwing it at the wall and if it's the right time, it's the right time. I knew that I wanted to get Janine and Gregory to certain marks this season, and we wrote to that mark and we're going to go there. Time is necessary and we know we can build after that, and it doesn't scare us. That goes for the writers, the crew, and the cast... everyone's fully invested."

What's your favorite part of Abbott Elementary this season? Let us know in the comments!

I hope this show never ends

Their friendship

A whole mess

So freaking silly

LEGO Batman

So many gems

Tremendous account

Straight up comedy

Related:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars: See the Style Winners and Losers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Ryan Seacrest Suffers Oscars Mishap While Arriving at Awards Show
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ12 hours ago
2023 Oscars In Memoriam: Watch This Year's Hollywood Tribute at the Academy Awards
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy