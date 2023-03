cenlanow.com

Gender, murder, and re-imagining classic literature with Centenary’s cast of Mac Beth By Jaclyn Tripp, 4 days ago

By Jaclyn Tripp, 4 days ago

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three witches, a murderer, and two accomplices to a more than 400-year-old crime of fiction all gathered in the theatre department ...