Odessan charged with intoxication assault

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this month after an alleged drunk driving crash that left one person injured. Jillian Milam, 19, has been charged with Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle.

According to court records, just before midnight on March 1, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the area of State Highway 385 and E Antigua Drive to investigate a crash. One person involved in that crash was injured.

Investigators said Milam, who reportedly smelled of alcohol and was slurring her words, was behind the wheel of one of the vehicles involved and admitted to drinking prior to getting behind the wheel.

After a series of field sobriety tests, which Milam allegedly failed, she was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she was later released on a $7,500 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.