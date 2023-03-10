Deputies seeking bank fraud suspect in Georgetown Co.

PAWLEY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of defrauding an area bank.

A release from the sheriff’s office states that on January 31, the suspect defrauded a Truist Bank located along Ocean Highway on Pawley’s Island.

The suspect allegedly used another person’s identity to withdraw money from an account.

The release also states the suspect is accused of a prior fraudulent withdrawal on January 30 at a Truist Bank branch in Charleston.

The sheriff’s office describes the suspect as being 5’6″ in height with a thin build, wearing a hat, coat, tie, and sunglasses.

