Open in App
Georgetown County, SC
See more from this location?
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies seeking bank fraud suspect in Georgetown Co.

By Dianté Gibbs,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=480Ozw_0lEpDklI00

PAWLEY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of defrauding an area bank.

A release from the sheriff’s office states that on January 31, the suspect defrauded a Truist Bank located along Ocean Highway on Pawley’s Island.

The suspect allegedly used another person’s identity to withdraw money from an account.

Via: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office
Via: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. deputies warning residents after string of vehicle break-ins in Goose Creek

The release also states the suspect is accused of a prior fraudulent withdrawal on January 30 at a Truist Bank branch in Charleston.

The sheriff’s office describes the suspect as being 5’6″ in height with a thin build, wearing a hat, coat, tie, and sunglasses.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charleston, SC newsLocal Charleston, SC
Suspect in bank fraud case charged with robbing different bank
Pawleys Island, SC1 day ago
Deputies: Man, 75, accused of fraud arrested for robbing bank in Aynor
Aynor, SC1 day ago
CCSO: FedEx employee stole $34K worth of packages from Charleston facility
Charleston, SC11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Charleston Co. jail medical contractor arrested on contraband charges
North Charleston, SC16 hours ago
CCSO: Moncks Corner man charged in theft of two trailers
Moncks Corner, SC17 hours ago
Deputies investigating Sunday shooting in Kingstree
Kingstree, SC16 hours ago
Deputies arrest man accused of stealing trailers
Moncks Corner, SC17 hours ago
Report: FedEx employee stole more than $30K in packages
Charleston, SC10 hours ago
Marijuana, active weapons law violation warrant found after man fleeing CPD crashes car
Charleston, SC12 hours ago
Kingstree man arrested on narcotics charges after trespassing complaint
Kingstree, SC16 hours ago
75-year-old SC man used lighter, pillowcase to rob SC bank, SLED says
Myrtle Beach, SC19 hours ago
Vehicle violations lead to arrest on several drug, weapon charges in Williamsburg Co.
Kingstree, SC16 hours ago
Two arrested for burglarizing North Charleston Chinese restaurant
North Charleston, SC1 day ago
2 arrested in N. Charleston restaurant burglary
North Charleston, SC1 day ago
Mount Pleasant police searching for suspect in attempted jeweler break-in
Mount Pleasant, SC1 day ago
Electronic monitoring pilot program underway at Charleston Police Department
Charleston, SC1 day ago
Report: Charleston woman arrested for DUI, nearly hits vehicle with child in car
Charleston, SC1 day ago
NCPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in motel shooting
North Charleston, SC1 day ago
Lawsuit filed against Georgetown County over approval of new Pawleys Island neighborhood
Pawleys Island, SC15 hours ago
23 cars towed since parking enforcement began on King Street
Charleston, SC19 hours ago
Woman charged with DUI after nearly speeding into vehicle with 4-year-old in car: CPD
Charleston, SC1 day ago
CPD: Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash in West Ashley
Charleston, SC1 day ago
CCSO investigating Friday shooting in Woodside Manor community
Ladson, SC3 days ago
Woman, 18, punched, bit officers trying to break up fight at Myrtle Beach bar, police report says
Myrtle Beach, SC1 day ago
Coroner identifies Berkeley County man killed in car crash
Moncks Corner, SC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy