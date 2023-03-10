Escaped Avondale Police dog attacked man before being found

Avondale Police are dealing with the fallout of a department canine escaping and biting a Goodyear resident.

Officials said during the evening hours of March 5, an off-duty Avondale Police K-9 “Rico” went missing from his handler’s residence near Lower Buckeye Road and Estrella Parkway in Goodyear.

Rico was located several hours later.

While missing, Rico bit a Goodyear community member, which left the victim unable to work due to damages received from the dog.

The Avondale Police Department stated they will conduct an internal review of any policy violations. Rico will be assessed to determine whether he will continue to serve in the Avondale Police Department.

“Rico was transported to a local veterinarian for a precautionary evaluation. Rico is currently in an off-duty capacity where he will remain in quarantine,” the city said in a statement.

The victim was identified as Rogelio Jacquez, who was outside his home shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday when he heard a dog running toward him.

The man was bitten repeatedly while fighting off the dog. The attack continued until the victim’s wife hit Rico with a broom handle, prompting the canine to run off.

According to the investigation, the man received treatment for his bite wounds.

The Avondale officer who handles Rico lives in Goodyear. He told county animal control investigators the canine was let out into the backyard and got out through a side gate that wasn’t properly closed.

After Rico was discovered missing, Avondale Police, Avondale Animal Control, Goodyear Police and Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, along with the community, assisted in searching for Rico.

About 9 a.m. on Monday morning, Rico was located approximately 2 miles from his off-duty residence in the area of Main Street and Litchfield Road in Avondale.

Rico was then transported to a veterinarian for a precautionary evaluation.

Rico is currently in an off-duty capacity where he will remain in quarantine with his handler.

Avondale Police said Goodyear Police conducted the initial investigation into the dog bite and subsequently forwarded it to the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, where officials are conducting the criminal investigation.

The victim has since created a GoFundMe campaign for his injuries that he said made him unable to work.

“I’m a father of four. I was a attack by a K9 dog that has left me without work or any movement in my hands, for the time I’ll be taking off I’m asking any donations to help us out not to get backed up on our bills.”

Jacquez was contacted but did not comment as of press time.