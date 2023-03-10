Open in App
Charlotte, NC
Daily Independent

Panthers wish list includes adding tight end, defensive end

4 days ago

CAROLINA PANTHERS (7-10)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Sam Darnold, RB D’Onta Foreman, OT Cameron Erving, G Michael Jordan, C Bradley Bozeman, WR Rashard Higgins, WR Andre Roberts, DE Henry Anderson, DT Matt Ioannidis, LB Cory Littleton, LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe, CB TJ Carrie, S Sean Chandler, S Juston Burris, K Eddy Pineiro.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB P.J. Walker, S Myles Hartsfield, S Sam Franklin.

NEEDS: The Panthers biggest need is finding a quarterback, but that is expected to come through the NFL draft rather than free agency. The team will look to re-sign Foreman and Bozeman while also releasing or restructuring the contracts of others, including LB Shaq Thompson. Carolina has needs at several others positions other than quarterback, including tight end, wide receiver, defensive end and linebacker.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE: $11-12 million.

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

