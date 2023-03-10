Open in App
Goodyear, AZ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Daily Independent

Goodyear commission suggests less office space in proposed 70-acre development

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12KM4w_0lEpCCCB00

The city of Goodyear's planning and zoning commission has decided to reconsider the amount of office space planned in a proposed 70-acre mixed-use development near the Interstate 10 and Litchfield Road.

The development, called Goodyear Celebration Plaza, is a 70-acre mixed-use concept comprising new office, housing and retail near the City of Hope cancer treatment center.

Jeff Blilie,  zoning attorney with Phoenix-based Bues Gilbert McGroder representing property owner Phoenix-based ICIC Property Investment 5 LLC, said the mixed-use of office and multifamily is nice, but the proposed office square footage is above market demand.

"We had an extensive economic analysis done on the property by Elliott D. Pollack & Co., a company that the city uses for their own economic analysis," he said. "They determined that this entire region could support about 50,000 square feet of office and office condo. The 15-acre site that we have already will support 300,000 square feet. So we're six times what the economic analysis said just on parcel C alone."

To mitigate the issue, the developers asked the commission to extend a 15-acre parcel's hybrid (office and residential) designation from 18 to 24 months. The extension would afford the developers more time to secure interest in office leasing while having the flexibility to develop space into multifamily if efforts fell short.

Commissioner Maria Sambito agreed flexibility is needed to safeguard a successful project.

"Ultimately, it's really going to be the market that drives what happens there," she said. "We can all say we want one or the other. I've seen properties that have sat for 20 years fronting Route 66. And over those 20 years, it started out as commercial and office and finally developed as multifamily. So ultimately, it's the market that's going to drive what happens here. We may have the desire to have more office, it may not happen there."

City of Hope, whose cancer treatment center is directly west of the development area, drafted a letter supporting the creation of affordable multifamily housing directly near the campus. In the letter, president Kevin F. Tulipana said multifamily homes near the campus would further create an environment of community, giving his incoming nurses and workers a place to work and recreate in a nearby affordable community.

The original parcel concept planned to house ample medical office space to supplement support for the adjacent hospital and other office opportunities for existing and future businesses in the area. This office area included two 54,000-square-foot medical office buildings and a three-story office building totaling 140,000 square feet.

The commission approved the more flexible zoning change, pushing the matter to the Goodyear city council for approval.

Michael McDaniel can be reached at mmcdaniel@iniusa.org . We’d like to invite our readers to submit their civil comments, pro or con, on this issue. Email AZOpinions@iniusa.org .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Phoenix, AZ newsLocal Phoenix, AZ
Christown Mall Plan Could Deliver 760 New Apartments
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Local Restaurant Forced to Close by Landlord after 12 Years
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Gilbert Regional Park Closed for Boots in the Park
Gilbert, AZ17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dignity Health Planning 40-acre Prasada Campus
Surprise, AZ14 hours ago
Town develops a new lure for industrial developers
Queen Creek, AZ1 day ago
Realtor says roosters taking over Phoenix neighborhood deterring potential buyers
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Surprise approved BNSF Railway Co.'s planned rail complex and logistics center
Surprise, AZ5 days ago
Phoenix drops to No. 41 among hottest housing markets
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Gilbert council kills light rail
Gilbert, AZ5 days ago
This Arizona City Is Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The US
Phoenix, AZ13 hours ago
A 'private dispute' may forever change Arizona water law, experts say
Glendale, AZ1 day ago
Why Are Gas Prices Going Up in Phoenix?
Phoenix, AZ17 hours ago
Phoenix bans ‘source of income’ discrimination for renters, home buyers
Phoenix, AZ5 days ago
How the fall of Silicon Valley Bank will impact hundreds of Arizonans
Tempe, AZ3 days ago
SWAT Standoff at Phoenix gas station turns deadly
Phoenix, AZ18 hours ago
Driver slams into wall near Shamrock Farms in Phoenix; flooding intersection
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Famous Sandwich Chain Continues its Rapid Expansion in Phoenix With Another New Store Open
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Rudest Cities in America
Phoenix, AZ19 hours ago
Employee shot outside Wendy's restaurant in Mesa Tuesday afternoon
Mesa, AZ11 hours ago
The Dirty Dough Cookie Store Grand Opening Had People Lined Up
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
San Tan Valley Farmers Market & Bazaar happening March 11
San Tan Valley, AZ4 days ago
Arizona City Officially Reveals New Name To Honor Taylor Swift
Glendale, AZ1 day ago
Scottsdale Airpark eatery gets big Yelp nod
Scottsdale, AZ4 days ago
'Traumatized' residents of 3 Phoenix mobile home parks being forced out attend special council meeting
Phoenix, AZ8 days ago
Man dead after barricading himself in Phoenix QuikTrip store, setting fires
Phoenix, AZ20 hours ago
Two lottery tickets sold across Arizona won $578,808, $115,000 this weekend
Peoria, AZ1 day ago
Chandler BBQ restaurant uses robotics to enhance customer experience
Chandler, AZ5 days ago
Man dies after barricading himself inside north Phoenix Quiktrip
Phoenix, AZ17 hours ago
'Tony Hawk' helps Arizona company remove problematic pigeons from homes
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Flight hit by lightning, diverted coming into Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City, UT4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy