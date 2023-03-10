Open in App
Randolph, MA
See more from this location?
CBS Boston

$50,000 reward for information in Randolph letter carrier robbery

By CBSBoston.com Staff,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jTTjR_0lEpC9dF00

USPS offers $50,000 reward for information in Randolph letter carrier robbery 00:20

RANDOLPH — Randolph police are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for any information regarding the man responsible for robbing a letter carrier on Wednesday.

The robbery occurred at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday on Canton Street. The letter carrier was allegedly approached from behind by the suspect and then robbed. The suspect fled on foot and the carrier was left unharmed.

Police described the suspect as a Black male, around 5'7", seen wearing a black puffer jacket, black hoodie, and white sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wr08H_0lEpC9dF00
Police are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information regarding the suspect of a letter carrier robbery in Randolph on Wednesday, March 8. United States Postal Service

A reward of up to $50,000 will be given to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to call investigators at 1-877-876-2455, say "law enforcement," and mention the case number, NO. 3989020, to operators. All information given to investigators will remain confidential.

Robbing a USPS letter carrier is a federal offense and perpetrators can face up to 10 years in prison.

The incident is currently under investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Randolph Police Department.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gun found in New Hampshire man's carry-on at Logan Airport
Boston, MA14 hours ago
Massachusetts postal worker sentenced for stealing packages
Fitchburg, MA4 days ago
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest One Suspect After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
Boston, MA3 days ago
Car Shot Multiple Times: Police In Worcester Looking For Answers
Worcester, MA4 days ago
Blackstone man arrested for fatal stabbing
Blackstone, MA3 days ago
Boston Police Commissioner says it's "hard to attract people" in officer shortage
Boston, MA1 day ago
Shrewsbury police looking for owner of dog left tied to bench
Shrewsbury, MA1 day ago
NH woman accused of bilking elderly family member out of $50,000
Nashua, NH4 days ago
Derry, NH firefighters rush to free girl trapped by falling tree during nor'easter
Derry, NH12 hours ago
Vehicle sought in connection with drive-by shooting on Worcester highway
Worcester, MA5 days ago
Suspects called to court after police chase that ended outside daycare in Sterling
Sterling, MA5 days ago
College Student Charged With Stealing Over $500,000 in Credit Card Scheme
Burlington, MA4 days ago
Video shows school bus with students on board crash into Fall River home
Fall River, MA1 day ago
Massachusetts woman injured after crashing snowmobile in New Hampshire
Franconia, NH3 days ago
Racist and homophobic graffiti found in Arlington High School
Arlington, MA2 days ago
Central Massachusetts prepares for March nor'easter
Leominster, MA1 day ago
8-year-old boy missing since Friday found by Brockton Police
Brockton, MA3 days ago
Fire rips through Townsend home
Townsend, MA2 days ago
Haverhill officials apologize for not canceling school during nor'easter
Haverhill, MA11 hours ago
Lawrence priest says Cor Unum Meal Center guests "deserve the very best"
Lawrence, MA1 day ago
Massachusetts SVB customers line up to access money after uneasy weekend
Wellesley, MA1 day ago
Nor'easter batters Marshfield with wind and waves
Marshfield, MA8 hours ago
Memorial service honors legendary WBZ-TV reporter Bill Shields
Pembroke, MA3 days ago
Keller: Does Healey administration support local rent control proposals?
Boston, MA2 days ago
Roslindale fire displaces family Saturday morning
Boston, MA3 days ago
What are the rules for space savers in Boston?
Boston, MA1 day ago
Barn collapses at Shaw Farm in Dracut during nor'easter
Dracut, MA11 hours ago
School closings in Massachusetts and New Hampshire
Boston, MA1 day ago
Shoveling heavy, wet snow? Doctor shares tips for protecting your back
Boston, MA1 day ago
Transit experts say MBTA problems impact quality of life, economy
Boston, MA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy