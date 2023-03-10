Body found in Gladstone matches missing teen’s description, family says

GLADSTONE, Mo. — Family of a missing Kansas City teenager confirmed to FOX4 a body recovered in Gladstone on Friday morning matches the description of the teen.

Jayden Robker , 13, was last seen Thursday, Feb. 2, in the area of Northwest Plaza Drive and Northwest Plaza Avenue in Kansas City.

Gladstone police said they are waiting to make a formal identification before releasing the victim’s identity. They do not expect that to happen Friday.

Police, the FBI and U.S. Marshals located the body in a wooded area in Gladstone.

Officers spent hours Friday morning in the area near Northwest Englewood and North Broadway. The investigation has continued through the afternoon.

Police have blocked off a parking lot and at least part of North Broadway for the investigation.

The scene is about a mile from where the 13-year-old disappeared.

His family told police the teenager was riding his black razor skateboard while on his way to a nearby QuikTrip gas station.

The FBI announced a $5,000 reward for information on Robker’s location. The KC Crime Commission offered an additional $2,000.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.

