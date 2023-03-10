Open in App
Gladstone, MO
KOLR10 News

Body found in Gladstone matches missing teen’s description, family says

By Sean McDowellHeidi Schmidt,

4 days ago

GLADSTONE, Mo. — Family of a missing Kansas City teenager confirmed to FOX4 a body recovered in Gladstone on Friday morning matches the description of the teen.

Jayden Robker , 13, was last seen Thursday, Feb. 2, in the area of Northwest Plaza Drive and Northwest Plaza Avenue in Kansas City.

Gladstone police said they are waiting to make a formal identification before releasing the victim’s identity. They do not expect that to happen Friday.

Police, the FBI and U.S. Marshals located the body in a wooded area in Gladstone.

Officers spent hours Friday morning in the area near Northwest Englewood and North Broadway. The investigation has continued through the afternoon.

Shooting and chase through Grandview ends in 2 arrests

Police have blocked off a parking lot and at least part of North Broadway for the investigation.

The scene is about a mile from where the 13-year-old disappeared.

    Gladstone police are investigating a crime scene on Northwest Englewood Road on March 10, 2023. (Photo by Jacob Kittilstad/FOX4)
    Gladstone police are investigating a crime scene on Northwest Englewood Road on March 10, 2023. (Photo by Jacob Kittilstad/FOX4)
  • Gladstone police are investigating a crime scene on Northwest Englewood Road on March 10, 2023. (Photo by Jacob Kittilstad/FOX4)

His family told police the teenager was riding his black razor skateboard while on his way to a nearby QuikTrip gas station.

Chiefs legend Otis Taylor dead at 80

The FBI announced a $5,000 reward for information on Robker’s location. The KC Crime Commission offered an additional $2,000.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

