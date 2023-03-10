Open in App
Binghamton, NY
News Channel 34

Sock Out Cancer awarded PGA charity of the year

By Roy Santa Croce,

4 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open has received another accolade, for having the best charitable event on the PGA Champions Tour.

Birdies for Cancer is a new fundraiser that was launched last year in support of Sock Out Cancer.

People can pledge any amount of money to be donated for every birdie that was made during the Dick’s Open.

Sock Out Cancer was established by Security Mutual Life to raise money for cancer survivors to cover their unmet non-medical expenses.

Dick’s Open Executive Director John Karedes announced that Birdies for Cancer raised 30 thousand dollars that is going to support both the UHS and Lourdes Foundations.

Karedes made a special announcement regarding Sock Out Cancer’s impact across the entire PGA Tour.

Executive Director of the DICK’s Sporting Goods Open, John Karedes says, “I received a phone call a couple weeks ago from the tour president, Miller Brady, who wanted to inform me that unanimously, the tour staff had voted that birdies for cancer, sock out for cancer was going to be the recipient of the 2022 PGA Tour Champions charity of the year.”

As the charity of the year, Sock out Cancer was awarded another $30,000 on behalf of the tour.

Karedes says that the website for this year’s Birdies for Cancer campaign is already up and running.

This year’s Dick’s Open will take place June 20th through the 25th.

